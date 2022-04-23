💬See comments
Congressional Democrats criticized yesterday the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that excluding residents of Puerto Rico and other territories from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is not unconstitutional.
- ⎙
Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 4:07 p.m.
Congressional Democrats criticized yesterday the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that excluding residents of Puerto Rico and other territories from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is not unconstitutional.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: