Washington, D.C. - Along with the $600 check for most Americans and an additional $300 in unemployment assistance for 10 weeks, the economic stimulus bill Congress was about to pass last night will provide another lifeline to small businesses.

The bill allocates about $900 billion to address the economic consequences and health emergency caused by the coronavirus and was added to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to complete the 2021 federal budget.

Although the total and specific impact for Puerto Rico is not detailed, the Puerto Rican government would receive over $500 million in nutrition assistance.

The 5,593-page bill unveiled yesterday afternoon also specifies that Puerto Rico will receive more than $300 million in rental assistance for low-income families affected by the coronavirus.

The bill excluded the Democrats’ original proposals to assist state and local governments - which would have represented billions of dollars in financial aid to Puerto Rico - but island residents will have full access to the new rounds of checks, unemployment, and small business assistance, among other things.

PUBLICIDAD

One of the initiatives will allow governments - like Puerto Rico’s - to extend until the end of 2021 the use of funds approved in March through the previous economic stimulus bill, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Until last week, the government of Puerto Rico had not disbursed or allocated 32 percent of the $2.24 billion approved to the island to stabilize its finances amid the emergency.

According to the measure, citizens with income up to $75,000 will receive a check for $600. That amount will be gradually reduced - $5 for every $100 of additional income - until it becomes unavailable if an individual had an income of $87,000 or more in 2019.

Couples with income up to $150,000 will receive a $1,200 check, but those who earned $174,000 or more will not receive the check. And another $600 check will be awarded for each dependent child. This time, American citizens who file joint tax returns with a non-citizen spouse will still have access to the check.

In Puerto Rico, it will be distributed by the Treasury Department.

Unemployment Assistance

As of next week and through March 14, the federal government will add $300 to state unemployment benefits, according to the bill.

The measure also expands the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which benefits self-employed, part-time, and other self-employed workers.

It also extends citizens’ access to the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) to 50 weeks.

The measure provides $100 in extra benefits to certain workers whose unemployment insurance does not include their self-employment income.

PUBLICIDAD

Small Business Assistance

The bill includes $325 billion to assist small businesses.

Most of this package, $284 billion, will go to a second round of the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Businesses with 300 employees or less will have access to the new round of PPPs, which will allow up to $150,000 of the loans to be forgiven.

Contrary to the Treasury’s request, the measure allows the business’ operating costs to be deducted from the next tax returns and included in the loan to be forgiven.

Non-profits, organizations to promote tourism and local media (newspapers, television channels, and radio stations) will be able to apply for PPP loans. The bill provides $20 billion for loans in low-income communities and $15 billion to assist live event sites, independent movie theaters, museums, and cultural organizations.

Housing Initiatives

On the other hand, the bill allocates $25 billion in rental assistance. To qualify for the assistance, a family’s income must be less than 80 percent of the median household income in the residing area, and a family member must be unemployed or in financial complications due to the coronavirus, according to Puerto Rican Democrat Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

The bill extends the federal moratorium on housing evictions until January 31. President-elect Joe Biden, who is sworn in on January 20, is expected to extend it by executive order.

Health-related appropriations

The bill includes $20 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs.

There are another $9 billion for state governments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assist with vaccine distribution, and $3 billion to replenish the Federal government’s strategic health stockpile, and $22 billion to help state governments finance diagnostic testing, contact tracing, and COVID-19 mitigation programs.

PUBLICIDAD

Impact on schools

The bill allocates $82 billion for education systems, $22.7 billion of which will go to higher education institutions. The governors’ offices will split $4.05 billion between them, including funds for schools.

In total, U.S. nutrition assistance funds amount to $13 billion. Another $13 billion go to direct payment programs, purchases, and loans for farmers.

Meanwhile, the bill proposes $45 billion for mass transit projects, $10 billion for child care, and $3.2 billion in emergency funds to provide broadband access to low-income communities in the U.S. and its territories.