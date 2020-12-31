The Department of Health is preparing to implement a genomic surveillance system to locally detect a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The most recent SARS-CoV-2 mutation is hitting hard in the UK and that last Tuesday was detected in the state of Colorado.

After making the announcement, epidemiologist Fabiola Cruz López, director of the Municipal Health Contact Tracing and Case Investigation System, admitted to being concerned about the possibility that the new variant will arrive or may already be here.

“Of course I’m worried. It is not associated with causing more severe illness but it could generate more cases and hospitalizations. Higher transmission is enough for me to issue some alerts,” she said.

The genome of a virus consists of all the genes that form that virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), genome sequencing reveals the order of the nucleotides in a gene, like letters in the alphabet for a word.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), initial tests show that the new SARS-CoV-2 variant or mutation can be spread more easily. Preliminary reports from the United Kingdom suggest that the new strain is more transmissible than circulating viruses, with an increase of between 40 to 70 percent.

“If it hasn’t arrived, it is going to arrive at some point. Then, it is necessary to follow prevention measures,” said Cruz López about the protocol including masks, hands washing, and social distancing.

She warned that the WHO recommends that countries strengthen their genomic surveillance. However, since Puerto Rico does not have such a system, now it will be implemented through the Health Department. The agency, she said, has the necessary equipment to do it, and she and other colleagues have the training and knowledge to do this surveillance through machines that help sequence the coronavirus and read its genome.

This surveillance system, she explained, will be a collaboration between different scientists, since the University of Puerto Rico and Ponce Health Sciences University also have the equipment and staff to do it.

“We have the equipment to do it, collect samples and verify if it has already arrived, and be ready,” she said, adding that in the analyses performed through molecular epidemiology they can identify differences between one virus and another.

According to Cruz López, the surveillance system, which is expected to begin in February, will be done randomly, in cases that call attention, for example, reinfection or travelers, among others.

The Pan American Health Organization had asked laboratories to sequence positive samples of COVID-19 and share genetic information through the GISAID platform (Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data).

With this new variant, the WHO recommended all countries to increase their systematic sequencing activities for SARS-CoV-2 viruses and to share the data internationally to detect their mutations.

“Viruses mutate all the time,” explained Cruz López, who noted that local experts in molecular epidemiology are monitoring this virus, but had not detected new behaviors.

This week, the epidemiologist wrote in her Twitter account that, at the beginning of the pandemic, they managed to find 13 genomes of cases of the virus in Puerto Rico.

“At the beginning (of the pandemic on the island), in March, we had the opportunity to sequence (the virus),” she said, noting that, at that time, they did not identify anything that caught their attention, outside of the pattern seen in the United States and Europe.

She added that, unlike influenza, the coronavirus does not mutate as frequently. “We could see an increase in cases with this mutation,” she said, noting that currently, most infections in the UK are due to the new variant.

According to Cruz López, the mutations of the virus go through environmental pressures, like vaccination. “Initially, this is going to come with travelers. No one can say whether or not it is already in Puerto Rico. Now, it would be difficult (to detect it). If we see an increase in cases (it would be an alert). The nature of the virus is challenging,” she said.

She added that currently, they are coordinating sample collection while buying the necessary reagents. The initial goal, she anticipated, is to take random samples of the virus, but that later they may be doing genomic surveillance of serum analysis and blood tests.