With an $18.3 million investment, crypto billionaire Brock Pierce completed the purchase of the land and facilities of the luxury W Hotel in Vieques, abandoned since Hurricane María destroyed it in September 2017.
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 - 3:22 p.m.
