El paso del huracán María el pasado 20 de septiembre causó estragos en el W Retreat & Spa, así como en el resto de la isla municipio de Vieques. Como resultado de los daños, el hotel de lujo permanecerá cerrado hasta nuevo aviso.
The luxury W Hotel in Vieques was permanently closed since hurricane María destroyed it. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

With an $18.3 million investment, crypto billionaire Brock Pierce completed the purchase of the land and facilities of the luxury W Hotel in Vieques, abandoned since Hurricane María destroyed it in September 2017.

