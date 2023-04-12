Washington D.C. - Daddy Yankee’s legendary hit “Gasolina,” which opened the doors to the international market for reggaeton music, has been added to the National Recording Registry of the U.S. Library of Congress.

Along with “Gasolina,” the Library of Congress has added 24 other recordings to its Registry, including “Flashdance... What a Feeling” (1983), by Irene Cara, who died last November and whose father was Puerto Rican.

“Gasolina” is the first reggaeton recording to be inducted into the U.S. National Registry, according to the Library of Congress.

The song, which is part of the album “Barrio Fino,” debuted at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart. With “Gasolina”, Daddy Yankee became the first reggaeton star to be nominated for a Latin Grammy.

Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement, but said he will offer concerts in Puerto Rico before retiring.

“The end will be at home,” Daddy Yankee indicated when he had to postpone the concerts scheduled for last January.

The songs that are part of the 2023 Inductions include some history-makers, such as “Imagine” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono (1971); “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (1971); “Like a Virgin” by Madonna (1984); “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey (1994); and “All Hail the Queen” by Queen Latifah.

Also selected as musical treasures are John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (1971); “Margaritaville,” sung by Jimmy Buffett (1977); and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” performed by the Eurythmics (1983).

“The Very First Mariachi Recording,” from 1908 and 1909, is the oldest of the 25 recordings in the list. A composition created in Mexico City by four musicians from Jalisco as a gift for the president of that country.

According to the Library of Congress, scholars and sound archivists remastered the album in 1998.

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, said that they received more than 1,100 nominations for this year.

“The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” said Hayden in a statement naming 25 recordings to be inducted this year.

The 2023 Inductions includes the first sounds ever recorded in a video game, the Super Mario Bros. theme, composed by Koji Kondo of Japan. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently in theaters.

Under a 2000 law, the Librarian of Congress, with the advice of the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 titles each year that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and have been publicly performed for at least 10 years.

With these 25 recording, the National Recording Registry totals 625 recordings. But the library has a collection of nearly 4 million recordings.

Last year, Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin’s hit “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” composed by Draco Rosa, was added to this prestigious list of recordings.

Previous recordings by Puerto Rican artists included the album “Azúcar Pa’ Ti” by Eddie Palmieri (1965); “Lamento Borincano” by Rafael Hernández, performed by Canario (Manuel Jiménez) and his band; and the album “Dance Mania” by Tito Puente (1958).

There are other recordings associated with Puerto Rico, such as the album “Live at Yankee Stadium” by the Fania All Stars (1975); and the original cast of the musical “West Side Story” (1957), which included Chita Rivera.

When Daddy Yankee learned that “Gasolina” was added to the Registry, he expressed himself in writing:

“When you do things with love, passion, determination and discipline, and add to that the support of all my beautiful people for more than three decades, anything you dream of can be possible,” said the reggaeton star and added that looking back that moment “in the studio recording ‘Gasolina,’ and now, having in the Library of Congress almost 20 years later is an inexplicable source of pride for me.”