Washington - The bill to be introduced Tuesday by Puerto Rican Democratic Congressman Darren Soto and Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González in the U.S. House would seek to bind the federal government to an admission process of Puerto Rico as a state subject to a new statehood-yes-or-no referendum on the island.

According to a summary of the bill that the offices of Soto and González circulated in Congress, the measure requires the governor of Puerto Rico “to call for an election” in which voters ratify their desire to be admitted to the Union as a state.

The proposal, according to the summary, also seeks to have the President of the United States declare Puerto Rico’s admission as a state 12 months after the referendum, provided that the island’s voters vote in favor of statehood in that new referendum.

“This bipartisan legislation establishes the process to formally admit Puerto Rico as a state of the Union,” on an equal footing with the rest of the states says the letter that Soto and González circulated to Congress members who, in the past, have promoted pro-statehood bills.

Since Soto is in the Democratic majority, he is the main author of the bill.

Both in the letter and in the summary of the legislation that El Nuevo Día could access, the offices of Soto and González confirm that Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich (N.M.) will also introduce a pro-statehood bill in the Senate.

The letter alludes to the November 3 referendum, in which statehood won 52.5 percent of the vote.

According to the letter, while the island has held status referendums in the past, in which support for statehood was clear, the November 2020 referendum was the first time a simple statehood yes-or-no referendum was held. “Now that a clear majority of voters in Puerto Rico have spoken and affirmed their support for admission to the Union, Congress must act,” the letter adds, without alluding to the percentages that the New Progressive Party (PNP) government has claimed statehood obtained in those referendums.

The measure would accept the current Commonwealth Constitution as the Constitution of the new state. It also proposes that the governor calls for the election of the island’s senators and representatives to Congress.

The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva (Arizona), indicated that he will hold a status hearing this year. But, according to Democratic senators, a pro-statehood bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate, should it make it through the House.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said that the 52.5 percent in favor of statehood does not reflect the “strong consensus” required to move the bill forward.