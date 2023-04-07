Vivianna de Jesús Monge has dedicated her life to demography and anthropology. She is a university professor and enjoys traveling in her free time. Although she has thought about becoming a mother, for various reasons, it has not happened.

“Sometimes I want to, and sometimes I don’t. Right now, I don’t have a partner. I’m 43 years old, and there’s more risk (of health complications from pregnancy),” she said.

She said that her family instilled in her the value of education, which became her priority over time, leading her to earn a Ph.D., and she has been a professor for the past 16 years.

“In an ideal world, I would be married with - at least - one child and a (tenured) position at a university. But because of job instability, I’m afraid I won’t have the money to raise a child. I have thought about adoption, but I would have the same problem. Therefore, I prefer to save for when I’m old. I have set myself as a priority, but I don’t have a child to take care of or who will take care of me,” said De Jesús Monge.

She added that most of her friends feel the same way, except for some who have children, but only one.

“You wonder, what if my child is born with a special condition and needs special care? We see how difficult it is to get those services, plus transportation issues for special education. Besides, it is expensive, and there is no universal health care here. You think about all that, and you don’t want to,” she said.

In Puerto Rico, several factors have led to a dramatic decline in births, resulting in one of the lowest fertility rates in the world. In the 1960s, a large population movement resulted in an average of five children per family on the island. Still, today the fertility rate is less than one child (.89). The fertility rate is the average number of children per woman at the end of her reproductive years.

“This figure has been below the (generational) replacement level for some time,” warned demographer Judith Rodríguez, who noted that Puerto Rico has the lowest birth rate in America.

According to Rodríguez, population replacement requires a fertility rate of at least 2.1. The local situation is worse than that of other countries because the birth decline is compounded by increased deaths and the negative effects of migration.

Census Bureau data show that from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, Puerto Rico’s population fell 2.2 percent, a decline that is expected to continue, said the demographer.

Negative growth

According to Puerto Rico Demographic Registry, 2022 closed with 19,101 births and 35,384 deaths, or a decline of 16,283 people. Coupled with a net migratory balance of 27,000 migrants (leaving and arriving), the population shrank by 43,283 last year.

“We hadn´t seen such a (mortality) rate since 1941 when 35,551 deaths were recorded,” said Rodríguez, who noted that between 2015 and 2022 there was a 39 percent reduction in births.

Although there were more births than deaths in 2015, since 2016, natural growth has been negative and will continue to be so because of the expected increase in deaths since baby boomers are reaching the higher risk of death age, she explained.

“Things are not expected to get better. (Births) will continue to decline because of natural demographics,” she said, lamenting that socioeconomic factors play a major role in this equation.

“Those who give birth are women of reproductive age, 15 to 44, a dwindling number. Most of the people who have left (the island) are the younger ones, and demographically there is not a (local) female population that could increase that,” she added.

On the other hand, Rodríguez pointed out that the perspective of the new generations is not necessarily compatible with the idea of a family with children. She said that to understand their reasons, a study should be conducted to learn about their plans and the concept of the family and find out why many migrate and do not want to have children or get married.

“We must do it soon because the survival of the local population is at risk,” she warned, after saying that this year could end with about 18,000 births and almost 40,000 deaths, in addition to the net migration balance.

“The role of the mother has changed”

A brief analysis of the situation shows that there are factors that lead young people to leave the island.

“Well, it was the governor who discovered that births are decreasing and the consequences,” said Rodríguez ironically, referring to Pedro Pierluisi’s recent statements on the issue. Carlos Mellado, Puerto Rico’s Health Secretary, commented on the topic recently, saying that “women do not want to give birth,” which he described as “a serious problem.”

For Rodríguez, industrialization and women’s participation in the manufacturing sector have impacted women’s education and income, which has gone hand in hand with an increase in the cost of living.

“With the participation of women in the workforce, working even on Saturdays and Sundays and taking on night shifts, the role of the mother has changed. Many work to cover (their expenses) and the family support system is no longer as it used to be, and you can’t miss (much) work because you could be fired,” she said.

Generally, at least a third of the salary - and sometimes more - is invested in children´s education and care, the expert explained.

Malena (pseudonym) knows this very well. She is 40 and has been working since she was 18. She has a master’s degree and works as a university professor so she can spend more time with her two children, 7 and 9 years old. “In the summer, you spend a lot of money for two months at camp. Slots are limited, and you have to pay in advance,” she said.

She added that since she lives abroad, her husband is the only daily family support. “The stress of being a mother, wife, employee, friend, daughter, sister, at home, etc., burns mothers out. Younger generations are more aware of this new reality, which affects them (women) more,” she said.

For De Jesús Monge, it is very difficult to reverse the demographic effect of fewer births and sparking the desire for more women to have children.

“Some say that if it were easier to live here, they would consider it. Meanwhile, for those of us who remain here, it is as if we are paying for this void, which the government also recognizes, but it doesn’t help because it is a constant struggle to have good services,” she said.

Children or good jobs

Meanwhile, demographer Raúl Figueroa warned that the local birth rate is close to that of South Korea, which was 0.78 last year, one of the lowest in the world. “Japan has even tried to pay for student loans and other economic incentives. But women just don’t want to have children,” he said.

Inequality in the workplace, he said, has a direct impact on this situation, leading many to decide not to have children or care for a child. “Without resolving this, the choice is between a child and a good job,” he said.

According to Figueroa, economic incentives have shown not to work in other countries, so it is necessary to make it easier for women to take on both roles. He suggested, for example, adapting child care to longer hours.

He warned that in Puerto Rico, single mothers represent a quarter of births, while seven out of ten children are born to couples who are not legally married. He also suggested better working conditions and higher wages.

Nabal Bracero, an endocrinologist specializing in infertility, agreed that women of reproductive age generally do not prioritize starting a large family or having children until they have completed their university career or already have a professional career. “Having only one child does not provide an adequate generational replacement,” he said.

In his view, it is not easy to raise children in the face of local economic challenges without, for example, easy access to public transportation or higher maternity and paternity benefits like in other countries.

“Peak fertility is up to the age of 25. Starting later reduces the effectiveness of any couple trying to conceive,” he warned, noting the ideal age for pregnancy is at or before 35.

Delaying it, he added, could result in pathologies that make it difficult to conceive going undetected and untreated in time. He said that in recent years, more women have opted for egg freezing considering future pregnancies.

“My advice is not to delay it. If after six months of trying to get pregnant, you are not successful, you should seek help and opt for egg freezing if pregnancy is not in your inmediate plans,” Bracero emphasized.