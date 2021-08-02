Despite the 2017 and 2020 referendums, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has not held a hearing on Puerto Rico’s political status since August 1, 2013.
Washington - Democrat Joe Manchin, head of the U.S. Senate committee with jurisdiction over the territories, thinks that admitting Puerto Rico as a state requires an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

