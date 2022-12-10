Washington - Amid her political attack on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez regarding the debate on Puerto Rico’s political status, Jenniffer González, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington generated another controversy by questioning her Puerto Ricanness.

After accusing her of seeking to derail H.R. 8393, Commissioner González stated in a press release that Ocasio Cortez’s intention is “to prevent Puerto Ricans from having (the) power to vote, while she enjoys it in New York. These are the hypocrisies of life, of those who call themselves Puerto Ricans, but are not willing to treat Puerto Ricans as equals”.

Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) - who along with González largely negotiated the content of H.R. 8393 with Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) – questioned the expressions.

The bill proposes a binding plebiscite between statehood, free association, and independence.

PUBLICIDAD

“Policy shouldn’t be negotiated via press or social media. Nor should publicly attacking a colleague be part of the process. It’s even more unfortunate the puertorrriqueñidad of AOC is being questioned, she’s ALWAYS stood by the Puerto Rican people on the island & in New York,” Velázquez said.

On Twitter, Congresswoman Ocasio Cortez - in response to Gonzalez’s allegations - just said that if the Commissioner “has something real to say she can tell me in person. We’ve been on the House floor all week and she hasn’t said a word to me,” Ocasio Cortez wrote.

Velázquez was joined by diaspora groups and officials, among other organizations and individuals, who stated that no one has the right to define the Puerto Rican identity of Ocasio Cortez, who was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents.

The statement was signed by the Power4PuertoRico coalition, Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center of Chicago, Vamos Puerto Rico, Massachusetts State Senator Adam Gómez, New York City Councilwomen Alexa Avilés and Tiffany Cabán, former San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, former New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito and New Hampshire activist Carlos Cardona and the Florida Immigration Coalition.

Noting that last term, Commissioner González supported former President Donald Trump and has endorsed other politicians linked to his MAGA movement, which they consider to be a racist movement, diaspora sectors indicated that “no one gets to determine the Puerto Ricanness of the daughters and sons of Borikén”.

Ocasio Cortez has sought to amend the definitions, and, according to González, set at 55 percent the support needed for a change of status. On Thursday, González said the congresswoman had not submitted her definitions in writing.

PUBLICIDAD

On Friday, she said in San Juan that she received one of the amendments and that talks were resuming as this Congress is reaching its last days. The measure has never been on the Senate agenda.

“We understand that Commissioner González would feel threatened by any attempts to bring transparency, fairness, and inclusion to an issue as monumental as the decolonization of Puerto Rico,” the diaspora voices added. They indicated that they “clearly see the classic divide playbook” to try to delegitimize Ocasio Cortez’s positions on Puerto Rican issues.

Ocasio Cortez - along with Hoyer, González, Velázquez, and Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto - endorsed draft legislation introduced in mid-May that already supported the concept of a binding federal plebiscite between statehood, independence, and free association.

Then, the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) took the measure to meetings with Puerto Rico’s political parties and other sectors, in addition to holding a public forum on the legislation. At the forum, Ocasio Cortez clearly said that there should be amendments to the bill to better clarify the definitions.

Although there were some changes to the bill, on the night of July 13 when Grijalva, Hoyer, Velázquez, and Soto announced a final agreement on the legislation, they did not have Ocasio Cortez’s support. They waited several hours to see if the congresswoman would endorse it before issuing the statement.

Support for González

Meanwhile, in San Juan, New Progressive Party (PNP) leaders associated with Republicans in the United States stepped up criticism of Ocasio Cortez for demanding amendments to the bill.

PUBLICIDAD

In separate statements, PNP minority leaders in the Legislature, Senator Thomas Rivera Schatz and Representative Carlos “Johnny” Méndez embraced Commissioner Gonzalez’s allegations that Ocasio Cortez is the one holding up the legislation.

“It is sad to see a congresswoman who enjoys all the rights that statehood offers deny American citizens living in Puerto Rico the same rights,” said Méndez, who on Thursday, on NotiUno, anticipated there were already enough votes to pass the legislation on the floor.

Although Commissioner González has declined to say how many Republican votes she has secured, on Thursday, Méndez estimated that it is between 12 and 16. When the bill passed (25-20) in the Natural Resources Committee, González was the only Republican to vote for the bill.

For PNP Representative José Enrique “Quiquito” Meléndez, leader Hoyer is still negotiating with Ocasio Cortez, as he wants to ensure the bill’s approval with Democratic votes in a very polarized Congress.

Democrats have 219 seats in the House and Republicans have 213.

Meléndez does not blame Hoyer - who supports statehood - for the delay, although he made it clear that he will censure any Republican who votes against the measure. “Anyone who votes against it is voting against equality,” he said.

Regarding the criticism of Ocasio Cortez, Meléndez said the people deserve to know who is boycotting the bill.

Although Resident Commissioner González questioned Ocasio Cortez’s Puerto Rican identity, Meléndez said he recognizes that the Democratic congresswoman “is Puerto Rican, of Puerto Rican descent.”