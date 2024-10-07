Opinión
Raúl Juliá
7 de octubre de 2024
85°lluvia ligera
Do you live in Florida? Here are emergency contacts during hurricane Milton

The system has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 cyclone this afternoon

October 7, 2024 - 2:09 PM

Updated At

Updated on October 7, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Empty shelves in a supermarket in the state of Florida, United States. (Gregorio May)
By Raisa Rivas Español
Periodista Especializada en Viajes y Turismo

Hurricane Milton became a dangerous and powerful Category 5 cyclone early Monday afternoon, heading towards the state of Florida.

Lee este artículo en español.

As part of preparations for natural disasters, it is essential to have emergency contacts readily available.

Below are websites and phone numbers for emergencies during the passage of Hurricane Milton:

  • FloridaDisaster.org – Provides an updated list of counties with mandatory evacuation orders, currently including Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte.
  • Orlando City Council (in Spanish)https://www.facebook.com/ciudaddeorlando
  • Orlando County Governmenthttps://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyFlorida. Provides information on sandbagging, school closures, and city facilities.
  • To report flooding in Orlando: visit orlando.gov/flood, or call 407-246-2238. To report fallen trees, call the non-emergency line at 407-246-2283. For emergency situations requiring immediate assistance, call 9-1-1.
  • Pinellas County – Visit https://pinellas.gov for information on evacuation zones and safety measures.
  • Statewide Information – For updates and information for the entire state of Florida, visit https://www.facebook.com/GovRonDeSantis. Residents should also seek information directly from their local government.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Raisa Rivas Español
Raisa Rivas EspañolArrow Icon
Periodista Especializada en Viajes y Turismo
