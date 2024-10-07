Do you live in Florida? Here are emergency contacts during hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton became a dangerous and powerful Category 5 cyclone early Monday afternoon, heading towards the state of Florida.

Lee este artículo en español.

As part of preparations for natural disasters, it is essential to have emergency contacts readily available.

Below are websites and phone numbers for emergencies during the passage of Hurricane Milton:

FloridaDisaster.org – Provides an updated list of counties with mandatory evacuation orders, currently including Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte.

– https://www.facebook.com/ciudaddeorlando Orlando County Government – https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountyFlorida. Provides information on sandbagging, school closures, and city facilities.

. To report fallen trees, call the non-emergency line at . For emergency situations requiring immediate assistance, call . Pinellas County – Visit https://pinellas.gov for information on evacuation zones and safety measures.

