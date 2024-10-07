Do you live in Florida? Here are emergency contacts during hurricane Milton

The system has strengthened into a powerful Category 5 cyclone this afternoon
October 7, 2024 - 2:09 PM
Updated on October 7, 2024 - 2:14 PM
Hurricane Milton became a dangerous and powerful Category 5 cyclone early Monday afternoon, heading towards the state of Florida.
Lee este artículo en español.
As part of preparations for natural disasters, it is essential to have emergency contacts readily available.
Below are websites and phone numbers for emergencies during the passage of Hurricane Milton:
This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.
