Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
17 de julio de 2024
90°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Donald Trump demonstrates his full control of the Republican Party at presidential convention

After the assassination attempt against him, allies and experts perceive the former president as stronger than ever to beat Democrat Joe Biden in November, who insists he will remain in the race

July 17, 2024 - 3:01 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Amid shouts and applause, former President Donald Trump made another appearance alongside vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Republican presidential convention has made evident the firm control that former President Donald Trump has over his party, at a time when, after the assassination attempt against him, allies and experts perceive him with more strength to defeat Joe Biden in November.

RELATED
Tags
Donald Trump
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 17 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: