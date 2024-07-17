After the assassination attempt against him, allies and experts perceive the former president as stronger than ever to beat Democrat Joe Biden in November, who insists he will remain in the race
July 17, 2024 - 3:01 PM
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Republican presidential convention has made evident the firm control that former President Donald Trump has over his party, at a time when, after the assassination attempt against him, allies and experts perceive him with more strength to defeat Joe Biden in November.
