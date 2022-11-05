The EPA issued notices of violations to AES for potential violations under air and CCR laws or regulations.
The EPA issued notices of violations to AES for potential violations under air and CCR laws or regulations. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

Washington - For the first time, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will study contaminants in drinking water and air in southern communities living near the AES Puerto Rico coal plant in Guayama.

