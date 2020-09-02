Federal authorities said yesterday they seized the largest amount ever seized in the history of the district of Puerto Rico: $27 million.

The money was found last Friday hidden in cargo boxes inside a ship in San Juan, said U.S. District Attorney William Stephen Muldrow.

“It is the largest amount of money ever seized in the district,” Muldrow said at a press conference. We estimate it totals at least $27 million but we are still counting”.

Muldrow explained that they estimate that the amount of money is roughly equal to all the money seized at the border, in the southwest, in Texas, and other states so far this fiscal year.

He explained that, at first glance, they were just a series of cargo boxes as part of a domestic move, covered with plastic on the Motor Vessel Norma H II Voyage 818, docked at Pier 10 in San Juan, bound for St. Thomas.

PUBLICIDAD

They were already moving when a dog from the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) K-9 unit alerted of something suspicious.

Immediately, officers realized that the boxes on pallets had not been declared.

Muldrow said that when CBP officers opened one of the boxes, they discovered cash in vacuum-sealed packages. “Further inspection of the pallets revealed a total of 34 cargo boxes containing additional undeclared currency,” according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the island, A.J. Collazo, said no such cash shipment had been seized since the 1990s.

According to articles published by El Nuevo Día, at that time, the case was known as the “narco-treasure”.

Seized money.

Federal authorities learned of the existence of the “treasure”, buried in March 1990, when residents of Vega Baja went up to the Espinosa neighborhood to dig up the buried trove and get thousands of dollars in cash.

Although originally gang leaders had buried nearly $43 million, authorities only recovered $13.8 million in cash.

They later seized properties allegedly acquired with that money, bringing the total of the money recovered to $24 million.

In that case, over 30 people were arrested, including some of the leaders who pled guilty.

According to Muldrow, no arrests have been made in the current case.

However, he declined to offer further information on the ongoing investigation, including whether they knew what organization the vessel was related to.

Collazo did anticipate they will continue investigating and will have more details later.

PUBLICIDAD

During the press conference, they also noted that, before this intervention, they had already seized four separate shipments since June. Two of them for more than $2.2 million, one of $298,000, and another of $150,000.

“In recent years, the smuggling of bulk currency has become a preferred method for drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises to move illicit proceeds across our borders,” said Iván Arvelo, special agent in charge of HSI San Juan and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Muldrow added that so far he could not indicate whether the money was from drugs sold in Puerto Rico or the mainland.

Muldrow said the money has to go back to the owners who sell the drugs; it’s a chain. According to the District Attorney, when the sources are Colombia, Venezuela or other South American countries, the product of those sales has to return.

For Collazo, “the method is consistent with other seizures we have made.”

“We are seeing this here, more and more. Sometimes comes from Santo Domingo, through Puerto Rico to the Virgin Islands, to the British Isles. The traffickers move the money. Here, what is different is the amount, which is the biggest we have seen here,” Collazo said.

“We are trying to narrow down what we have to look for to close the case,” he said.