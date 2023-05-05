Two months before the 10th anniversary of the Police Reform, the Federal Court appointed a Financial Oversight Officer (OSF, Spanish acronym) due to concerns about expenses in the Puerto Rico Police Bureau (NPPR, Spanish acronym).

Federal Judge Francisco Besosa, who presides over the Police Reform case, appointed Christopher Graham, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent, as the Police Financial Oversight Officer.

Graham’s appointment, who will also be paid with Puerto Rico government funds, comes after an audit of 109 specific expenses between 2018 and 2021.

Since 2020, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau has been under the Department of Public Safety (DSP, Spanish acronym), the agency in charge of the budget of all the bureaus under that umbrella.

“The court has repeatedly made clear that it remains concerned about the management of expenses related to the Reform,” Besosa said in the order.

The judge recalled that, in the past, he “has made it clear” that he “sees” the entire budget of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the annual budget for the Reform “as a single financial asset that is under the court’s supervision.” In that sense, he said that the review of Police spending between 2018 and 2021 “indicates deep problems with the way the Puerto Rico Police Bureau manages its financial budget.”

The details of that audit were submitted to the court through a sealed motion that was provided only to the parties. However, according to court documents published last September in the case file, Besosa entrusted Graham with the audit after 117 expenses were identified with funds for the Reform that were “questioned” during the review conducted by Special Commissioner Alejandro del Carmen.

According to Besosa, back then, they were able to establish that eight of the 117 expenses were not justified “as Reform-related expenses, but that the remaining 109 should be audited to determine whether Reform funds” were used for those purposes.

“Therefore, the Court is concerned about all of the Police Bureau’s budget spending practices,” because “any use of budget funds” has “the potential to impact Reform-related efforts,” Besosa said in the order to appoint the Police Financial Oversight Officer.

He stated that “it is clear that an exhaustive and recurrent supervision of the Police Bureau’s budget expenditures is critically needed.” In that regard, Besosa cited a previous motion by the U.S. Department of Justice, which indicated that the Police Bureau has a “serious accounting and record-keeping problem.”

Besosa argued that as Financial Oversight Officer, Graham will assist, monitor and report on the implementation and progress of the findings in the audit report, conduct audits and reviews as necessary, make recommendations to the court on ways to improve the Police Bureau’s practices and its review, and other functions assigned by the court.

“All Reform-related financial and expenditure reports currently generated by the (Puerto Rico) government will also be provided directly to Mr. Graham. The court anticipates that Mr. Graham’s work will eventually require more detailed financial reports, which the court will address, as necessary,” the order added.

Graham joins the officials appointed by the Federal Court to work with the Reform. The court had previously appointed Alejandro del Carmen as Special Commissioner Alejandro del Carmen and John Romero as Federal Monitor, along with his team.