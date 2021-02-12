Washington, D.C. - The House Small Business Committee approved measures proposed to be included in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus rescue plan, including a $25 billion grant to mitigate losses for independent restaurants, bars, and other food and drinking establishments.

Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velázquez (Puerto Rico, N.Y.) said $5 billion of this total will be set aside for businesses with less than $500,000 in 2019 annual revenue

Restaurants owned and operated controlled by women, veterans, or socially and economically disadvantaged individuals will receive priority during the first 21 days of the implementation of the program, which would be administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Once this program under the SBA is implemented, restaurants and bars will be capped at a maximum of $10 million and can be used to pay payroll, rent, and utilities.

The proposal is part of a $50 billion small businesses plan, which will join the budget reconciliation bill that the House may pass later this month and totals up to $1.9 trillion.

House committees approve the measures under their jurisdiction this week so that they can be included in the bill to be sent to the House Budget Committee.

The Small Business proposal approved Wednesday in the committee includes expanding the payroll protection program (PPP) to non-profit (501) companies that do not engage in lobbying and allows those organizations with multiple locations to apply for assistance.

Velázquez indicated that the PPP will have $7.25 billion more, which in total will have received an allocation of $813.7 billion over the last year for loans that - for the cost of two months of payroll and other expenses - can be forgiven.

It also includes $15 billion for the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) and creates the Community Navigator pilot program to increase awareness of and participation in COVID-19 relief programs for business owners in disadvantaged communities. These programs offer assistance to mitigate the coronavirus emergency, which has killed more than 472,000 people in the United States.

Nutrition Assistance

Meanwhile, the House Agriculture Committee also advanced measures under its jurisdiction, including a proposal that would allocate nearly $900 million in nutrition assistance to Puerto Rico.