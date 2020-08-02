Washington - At a time when the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has not yet reimbursed $227.8 million to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), the island´s public utility is already evaluating the implications of a report that warns the Authority may lose access to reimbursements because of a lack of oversight over contracts awarded to Whitefish and Cobra Acquisitions following Hurricane María.

“We are evaluating it. I don’t want to arrive at any conclusions about what the impact would be,” said PREPA’s Finance Director Nelson Morales Rivera.

A report by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) states that both the government of Puerto Rico and FEMA failed to oversee contracts to repair the power grid repair awarded to Whitefish and Cobra.

In remarking the lack of oversight from PREPA, the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience (COR3) and FEMA, the OIG referred to unreasonable fees and order changes that resulted in paying hundreds of millions of dollars.

Morales Rivera noted that the report is addressed to FEMA, an agency they would contact “to see what the next steps are.”

The Whitefish contract, the first one granted amid the emergency, reached $300 million but was canceled amid complaints about the fees charged by a small Montana-based company that had to subcontract almost all the crews.

Whitefish billed PREPA $143.3 million, of which the public company has paid $36.9 million. FEMA has not reimbursed that contract.

Cobra reached contracts of up to $1.9 billion with PREPA, through a FEMA official, according to charges filed against two employees of that federal agency and former Cobra president Donald Keith Ellison.

According to Morales Rivera, Cobra billed $1.293 billion, of which PREPA paid $1.094 billion until July 10. FEMA has reimbursed PREPA $904 million, so they still have not yet received $190.9 million.

“FEMA reimbursed more than $852 million for Cobra contract costs without confirming that PREPA or Puerto Rico had demonstrated a high degree of oversight of the Cobra contract,” the OIG report said.