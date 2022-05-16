Opinión
25 de abril de 2024
77°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Five Places to Take a Selfie in Villalba

There is much to see in this municipality, where bodies of water and natural greenery decorate its entirety

April 25, 2024 - 11:00 PM

The Guayabal Lake in Villalba. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)
By ELNUEVODIA.COM

Lee la historia en español aquí.

The public square of Villalba.
The public square of Villalba. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

The public square in the town’s center appears clean and well kept.

Toa Vaca Lake .
Toa Vaca Lake . (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

A beautiful view of Lago Toa Vaca.

A chair in front of Walter McK. Jones School, the American founder of Villalba.
A chair in front of Walter McK. Jones School, the American founder of Villalba. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

A sculpture that appears to combine a chair with a staircase, displaying the colors and star of the flag of Villalba. It is located opposite Walter McK. Jones School, the American founder of Villalba.

Villalba logo in the town’s center. The bright star is very indicative of the municipality of Villalba.
Villalba logo in the town’s center. The bright star is very indicative of the municipality of Villalba. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

The customary letters of the town’s name welcoming visitors has Villalba’s nickname below: “La ciudad avancina” (“The City of Progress”).

Bridge crossing from Villalba to Juana Díaz. There have been disputes between the two municipalities regarding who does it belong to.
Bridge crossing from Villalba to Juana Díaz. There have been disputes between the two municipalities regarding who does it belong to. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

El Puente de las Banderas connects Villalba with the neighboring town of Juana Díaz.

