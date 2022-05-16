Five Places to Take a Selfie in Villalba

There is much to see in this municipality, where bodies of water and natural greenery decorate its entirety
April 25, 2024 - 11:00 PM
Lee la historia en español aquí.
The public square in the town’s center appears clean and well kept.
A beautiful view of Lago Toa Vaca.
A sculpture that appears to combine a chair with a staircase, displaying the colors and star of the flag of Villalba. It is located opposite Walter McK. Jones School, the American founder of Villalba.
The customary letters of the town’s name welcoming visitors has Villalba’s nickname below: “La ciudad avancina” (“The City of Progress”).
El Puente de las Banderas connects Villalba with the neighboring town of Juana Díaz.
