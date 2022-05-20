Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
25 de abril de 2024
77°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
A Success Called Mesa y Campo: The Restaurant in Villalba that Flourished Amid the Pandemic 

What some considered a risk has become a thriving business

April 25, 2024 - 11:00 PM

El chef Edgardo Maldonado Cruz sostiene un “Churrasco Mesa”, relleno de risotto.“Steak Mesa” con camarones, arroz mamposteao y mac and cheese.Vista al interior del restaurante.
1 / 6 | A Success Called Mesa y Campo: The Restaurant in Villalba that Flourished Amid the Pandemic . El chef Edgardo Maldonado Cruz sostiene un “Churrasco Mesa”, relleno de risotto. - VANESSA SERRA DIAZ
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Villalba.- Just when the emergency caused by the coronavirus broke out in the country in 2020, chef Edgardo Maldonado-Cruz decided to begin and prepare different dishes from the comfort of his home.

He sold his culinary creations on Sundays, a business that eventually became his main source of income. However, the intake and acceptance of customers was such that he decided to take a risk and invest his savings in a restaurant that same year. For some the idea was crazy, but that was how Mesa y Campo emerged, in his native Villalba.

“I was unemployed, so was my wife, and the opportunity arose. We had some savings and some chavitos that we got, as they say. Right now I sometimes don’t even believe the support we’ve received from people. Because they’d tell me, ‘You’re crazy, how are you going to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic?’” said the 33-year-old man.

Luck was in his favor and in August of that year he had opened the establishment.

“I always wanted to have a restaurant and the opportunity with this location came up. The person who was there before didn’t want to stay during the pandemic, so I spoke with the owner and rented it, and we opened,” said the merchant.

In tune with the farmers

Under the concept that fuses criollo food with modern elements, Edgardo takes advantage of local crops from Puerto Rican farmers and merchants, and takes them from the field to the table.

“Here is where I stand out a lot because every week I make different dishes. I make dishes outside of the menu with what I get. For example, [I get told] ‘Look, I got you a lilac yam.’ They bring it to me and I make brined lilac yam or something like that,” he explained.

Root vegetables, plantains, coriander, recao, sprouts, natural juices and pumpkin are part of the variety of products he receives from the local businesses he supports.

Novelty and local flavor

According to Edgardo, Mesa y Campo is distinguished by “the quality of the products, the variety in the menu and the weekly innovation of its dishes.” The reception it has had over the past year and nine months confirms the quality of its service and gastronomy.

Its menu has fixed dishes and irregular dishes that depend on the day’s harvest. He recommends people ask beforehand about the new offerings done with fresh products.

The appetizers on the menu include queso fundido with sweet potato chips, and mushrooms stuffed with prosciutto and Manchego cheese with tamarind sauce.

Customers’ favorite main dishes are the Churrasco Mesa, a churrasco stuffed with chorizo risotto in tamarind and red wine sauce; the Doña Elba Filet, beef filet mignon sautéed in French butter with tostones; Mar y Campo, ribeye and shrimp sautéed in parmesan and garlic cream; and the Mar y Tierra pasta, fettuccine pasta in a creamy garlic sauce with shrimp and steak.

As for drinks, the restaurant offers a variety of natural juices, mojitos, sangrias, margaritas, Tom Collins, Amaretto Sour and Palo Campo, the house drink. Their most famous dessert is the delicious and creamy cheesecake.

“What I like the most is bringing food to the customer. Making people happy with my food. I see people like it, show them the products, what I use, [and] help local businesses here,” said Edgardo, proud of having recently managed to buy the place where he started his restaurant.

Mesa y Campo is located on Highway 151, kilometer 2.3 of Barrio El Pino, Villalba. It operates Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and the last Sundays of the month. You can reach them through social media as Mesa y Campo or by calling 787-519-0437.

Tags
Somos VillalbaVillalbaSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Diana Ojeda
Diana OjedaArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 25 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: