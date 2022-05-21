El Karakol: A Gastronomic Chinchorro in the Mountains of Villalba

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Villalba.- Hearing the phrase “gastronomic chinchorro” in Villalba makes locals immediately think about El Karakol, a food establishment offering a varied criollo menu combined with slightly more sophisticated recipes.

That, precisely, was the desired wish of chef and owner Christian Pérez-Santiago: to set up his own restaurant where he could have the freedom to make a variety of dishes and cocktails however he wished.

The goal was achieved two years ago. He converted a small old cafe in Barrio Romero into a space characterized by a cheerful, simple and informal atmosphere that allows guests to have a good time while enjoying his culinary art.

“Karakol for me has been more than a dream fulfilled. Having a space where I can unleash my creativity and give each person a distinct dining experience fills me with satisfaction. I love what I do and I’m so happy to be able to share it within my beautiful town of Villalba,” said Pérez-Santiago.

After several economic challenges, on January 3, 2020, the chef and his wife, co-owner Jeydimar De Lleguaf-Santiago, achieved that dream.

“I had received my leftover student loan, which I had made during that semester. I wanted to use it to travel because it was my last year [studying]. In the end, that was the money we used to pay half the year’s rent so we could secure it [the business]. What we did was pay for it with that money. Everything else we needed for the business was handled with recycled items, things we were gifted,” said De Lleguaf-Santiago.

The “gastronomic chinchorro,” as they call it, fuses creative criollo food. As a result, it offers chicken en fricasé croquettes with paprika mayonnaise; Karakol Quesadillas, chicken quesadillas or carnitas with pico de gallo, bacon, tamarind sauce and chipotle; Mac & Cheese made with chicken longaniza, smoked gouda cheese and sweet plantains; La Karola Bowl, mamposteao rice, grilled chicken breast, avocado, salad, pico de gallo and fried egg; and the Karakol Burger a Caballo, beef, American cheese, salad, bacon and pickled lilac onion.

Seafood and fish options include Sicilian shrimps as appetizers, as well as the fish and shrimp ceviche.

Its star dessert is the chicken feet créme brûlée, one of the most curious and requested dishes, according to De Lleguaf-Santiago.

The bar is another one of the creative spaces in this Villalba business, where they make cocktails such as Godiva Martini and Cucumber Collins.

During the weekends, they prepare their famous specials that vary depending on the availability of local products. In fact, some of these specials are Luis Rivera’s El Jibarito, who sells them cilantro, root vegetables, honey and oranges; Angel “Kolo” Torres, who supplies them plantains, lemons, oranges, grapefruits and coriander; and Valle Verde Liquor Store, who brings the spirits necessary to create the cocktails and beers.

On some weekends they bring live music groups and hold karaoke nights that make the atmosphere even more fun.