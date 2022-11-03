Fabiola Valentín, Miss Grand Puerto Rico 2020, and Mariana Varela, Miss Grand Argentina 2020, got married this past weekend on the island, according to both former queens’ social media.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we open our doors on a special day. 28/10/22″, wrote Valentín on her Instagram account, alongside a video in which the young models are seen sharing important moments of their relationship, from the moment they got engaged to their wedding rings.

Valentín and Varela met during the Miss Grand International 2020 competition that took place in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27, 2020.

Both made it to the Top 10, but couldn’t go through to the Top 5. That year, the contestant from the United States, Abena Appiah, won the crown.

The argentine, who represented her country in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant as well, also shared the video on her social media.