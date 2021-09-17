“From Naguabo with love”: Filler ramps up its production of platanutres, chicharrones, and other items

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Naguabo.- “Desde Naguabo con cariño.” This is the phrase that is printed on the labels of every Filler product made by the Puerto Rican company Caribbean Snacks & More. But “From Naguabo with love” is more than a slogan, it is the guiding philosophy of more than 50 employees who make up the company.

From a 60,000 square foot plant, this subsidiary of thePuerto Rico Supplies Group produces over 20 recognizable, like their famous platanutres (plantain chips) and chicharrones (pork rinds) snacks, as well as roasted peanuts. They also produce vanilla, cheese, and coconut flans under the Borden brand.

“Caribbean Snacks is a source of economic activity for this eastern area, and this is a plant where we are creating and transforming raw materials into leading products that are favorites among consumers,” expressed Pedro del Valle, the company’s General Manager of Manufacturing and Agriculture, in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Founded in 1954, Filler was acquired by Puerto Rico Supplies Group in 2010, which has since invested over $14 million for the plant’s development. Caribbean Snacks & More operates five days a week and generates approximately 260,000 boxes annually, a significant increase from its production levels 11 years ago.

This is how Filler's platanutres and chicharrones are made.

Filler is a leader in the platanutres market. It is their most popular product, followed by chicharrones. Because of its success, the company allocated approximately $300,000 in 2020 to upgrade equipment and double pork rind production. The company also introduced a sour cream & onion flavored variant of its platanutres in the summer of this year.

Although platanutres are made with imported plantains, Caribbean Snacks & More recently acquired two farms in Juana Díaz and Guayanilla to reduce the need for imports.

“We already have plots on both farms, and they’re currently in the growth phase. Once they’re ready, we’ll transport them to the plant for processing into the format suitable for our production,” explained Del Valle.

The farms employ around 100 additional people, and it is expected that Filler will start using Puerto Rican plantains by once the harvest is ready by late 2021. In addition to plantains, they also grow coffee and bananas.

More production

Del Valle said that Caribbean Snacks & More has had steady growth, but he revealed that they are currently developing strategies to enhance their presence in both the local and US markets.

For example, they will invest close to $500,000 in acquiring a new popcorn production line. Currently, the popcorn distributed by Filler is imported, but the company wants to manufacture it entirely in Puerto Rico.

“We plan to shift our strategy from importing popcorn from the United States to producing it locally in Puerto Rico. This change will help decrease imports, foster economic activity, and further augment job opportunities,” Del Valle projected. “We will provide the popcorn seeds and make them ready for consumer use.”

The popcorn products, slated for release in the first quarter of 2022, will come in three flavors: salt, butter, and a sweet and salty combination, which, according to Del Valle, is a consumer favorite.

Products made by Filler. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

Growth and exports

Caribbean Snacks & More is present in several states in the United States, including Illinois, New York, and Florida, but they also want to expand into the Latin American market.

“Our export division has grown significantly in recent years, and we’re currently in negotiations to finalize an agreement with a distribution company. This move will allow us to take ownership in Florida and ensure that the local brands we represent have a strong presence in the US market. It’s not just an opportunity for Puerto Ricans but for Latinos as a whole,” stated María Cristina Pérez, the Human Resources Manager of Puerto Rico Supplies Group.

She added that part of Caribbean Snacks & More’s strategy is to update the product image by adding elements that highlight their Puerto Rican identity, such as the country’s flag.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company remained operational, albeit confronting shortages of packaging materials, raw ingredients, international cargo transportation, and even labor.

Filler employs 50 people, most of whom live in Naguabo and surrounding areas. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

“We were up against such generous financial aid that it wasn’t economically viable for people to come to work, but it’s time to resume production,” Del Valle stated.

The employees of Caribbean Snacks & More receive salaries that are than the minimum wage in Puerto Rico. With the investment in the popcorn production line, the workforce is expected to increase to an undisclosed number.