De Rustica: A magical farm

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Naguabo.- At the end of a rural road in the fields of Barrio Mariana, surrounded by the intense green hues of El Yunque mountain, hills of lighter green toward the sea, and a natural barrier created by bamboo along a ravine, lies an idyllic valley of flowers, with structures reminiscent of scenes from fantasy movies or distant villas in medieval landscapes.

This is De Rustica, an ornamental farm where visitors can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the countryside of Naguabo while browsing and purchasing fresh flowers.

Amauri Ortiz, president of the farm, explained that they cultivate a wide variety of cut flowers, primarily originating from Central America, such as celosias, sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, lilies, among others, creating a colorful festival for visitors to immerse themselves in before purchasing their favorites.

Furthermore, as “part of the aesthetic concept of the farm,” which was established in 2013, a rustic house juts from the landscape with its roof covered in vegetation and stone walls, a portico, and ancient-style stone fences, all of which collectively invite visitors to take photographs.

You might be joined on your walk by Cholo, an affectionate dog with a long tongue that inevitably evokes memories of the character from the movie “Coco.” He stands out among the many animals that call the farm their home.

Finca De Rústica, created and built by Puerto Rican Amaury Ortiz Quiñones, inspired by English, Icelandic and Viking architecture of medieval times. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Furthermore, the valley gave Ortiz and his family an unexpected gift: jasper, one of the few semi-precious stones found on the island and in the area’s streams. They handle the cutting and polishing of this jasper themselves, turning it into silver jewelry adorned with captivating reddish stones that come in a variety of hues, such as carmine, ochre, brown, chestnut, and various other tones.

Future plans for the farm include a café that offers locally harvested foods, cabins for short stays, and a chapel for weddings and other festivities, all designed in a rustic style.

For a visit to De Rustica, “to reserve a space and ask any questions, it’s best to reach out to us via WhatsApp (787-206-1091) because we have limited signal here. We prefer smaller groups, otherwise the experience changes if it’s too crowded. Once you arrive, you can ask us to show and explain the flowers and other things, or you can wander around by yourselves, taking photos or whatever you prefer,” Ortiz said, adding that if visitors are going to buy flowers, it’s better to cut them at the end of the visit because of the sun and heat.

Information about the ornamental farm is also available on Facebook and Instagram, where you can check beforehand which flowers are currently in bloom as they vary depending on the season.