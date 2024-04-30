The proposal, which came out at the Punto de Encuentro forum, would put an end to the practice of health plans setting payments to providers unilaterally and would require periodic reviews of those payments
April 30, 2024 - 8:41 PM
While some have called the creation of an intermediary entity between health plans and healthcare professionals would interfere in the dynamics of the free market, others understand that it would guarantee a fair balance between both parties, according to experts consulted by El Nuevo Día.
