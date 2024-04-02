Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
2 de abril de 2024
82°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Medicaid Recertification Period Ends with Over 200,000 People at Risk of Losing Health Coverage

The program has recertified 934,638 people in the Vital Plan, or 65.4% of the beneficiaries, but there are extensions for some vulnerable groups and options for those who missed their appointments

April 2, 2024 - 12:06 PM

During the last days of recertification, the lines in some of the local Medicaid offices were very long and some of the people in them worried they would lose their coverage. (Archive) (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

With 934,638 or 65.4 % of the beneficiaries recertified and qualified, the Medicaid Program in Puerto Rico - under the Department of Health - closed the official period set at the federal level to recertify the Vital Plan health coverage. However, statistics show that at least 202,083 individuals missed their appointments, so they lost or are at risk of losing their coverage.

RELATED
Tags
Plan VitalMedicaid
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David Cordero Mercado
David Cordero MercadoArrow Icon
David Cordero Mercado es periodista investigativo y multimedia en el periódico El Nuevo Día. Es egresado del programa de Información y Periodismo de la Escuela de Comunicación (hoy FaCI) de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 2 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: