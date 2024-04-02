The program has recertified 934,638 people in the Vital Plan, or 65.4% of the beneficiaries, but there are extensions for some vulnerable groups and options for those who missed their appointments
April 2, 2024 - 12:06 PM
The program has recertified 934,638 people in the Vital Plan, or 65.4% of the beneficiaries, but there are extensions for some vulnerable groups and options for those who missed their appointments
April 2, 2024 - 12:06 PM
With 934,638 or 65.4 % of the beneficiaries recertified and qualified, the Medicaid Program in Puerto Rico - under the Department of Health - closed the official period set at the federal level to recertify the Vital Plan health coverage. However, statistics show that at least 202,083 individuals missed their appointments, so they lost or are at risk of losing their coverage.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: