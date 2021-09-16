Opinión
Hacienda Ilusión preserves family tradition

The estate, which has been privately owned for over 30 years, is a majestic venue for social events

April 18, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Manuel Molina Merle and Lorena Gutiérrez, president and sales manager, respectively, of Hacienda Ilusión. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)
By Diana Ojeda

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Naguabo.- “Honestly, this feels like an illusion.” This is the sentiment that echoes among those who cross the imposing gates of Hacienda Ilusión, located on the outskirts of El Yunque, near the Río Blanco reservoir.

For over three decades, this hacienda, owned by Manuel Molina Merle’s parents—the current president of the enterprise—has been a secluded haven for fun with friends and family celebrations.

“This hacienda was originally designed for Paso Fino horses. Why? Because that was my father’s favorite sport; we had many competition horses... The hacienda remains private because anyone who steps foot here is hosting an event, be it corporate or social (weddings, quinceañeras, graduations, among others),” explained Molina Merle, who decided two years ago to market the property, which is infused with Moorish-Spanish architectural influences.

La Hacienda Ilusión en Naguabo, abre para visitas los sábados de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m.El inmenso patio puede acomodar hasta unas 1,000 personas.La hacienda cuenta con 400 hectáreas de terreno, con vistas a El Yunque y al embalse del Río Blanco.
1 / 9 | Hacienda Ilusión: a hidden gem in Naguabo. La Hacienda Ilusión en Naguabo, abre para visitas los sábados de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. - VANESSA SERRA DIAZ

With its expansive 400-hectare property, the hacienda feaetures a ground-level stable housing the family’s Paso Fino horses, distinguished by its intricate arches forming vaults that evoke the grandeur of southern Spanish estates. There’s also a spacious garden, “Patio Ilusión,” capable of seating 1,0000 guests.

The second level has outdoor rental spaces as well: “Terraza El Yunque,” where guests can see the tropical forest; “Terraza Ilusión,” which overlooks the Río Blanco reservoir and El Yunque; and “Terraza Río Blanco,” equipped for up to 300 guests with the reservoir in its background. The “Salón Ilusión” is available for indoor events. It features air conditioning, glass doors that allow guests to continue enjoying the scenery, and access to one of the terraces.

Weddings are frequently hosted here, which is why they offer a space known as the “Casa de las Novias,” where the bridal party can prepare for the big day or spend the night before. This area has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Additionally, the structure features an underground cellar lined with cedar wood that can host 36 people, a favorite for corporate events or small family celebrations.

“Clients often say: ‘I don’t need so much decor or so many curtains. This is an illusion no matter where you look.” It’s truly heartwarming when they say that. It’s the perfect venue for hosting events because you have outdoor spaces surrounded by 360 (degree) nature and indoor spaces with air conditioning. So, you can enjoy a variety of settings, and that’s besides the fact that the hacienda is quite large and the energy here is spectacular,” commented Lorena Gutiérrez, the venue’s events manager. The space provides security, an elevator, ample parking, and a power plant.

Hacienda Ilusión is just over an hour away from San Juan. Appointments are necessary to visit the facility. You can schedule an appointment by calling (787) 354-5005 or by visiting www.haciendailusionpr.com.

