Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
30 de abril de 2024
81°lluvia moderada
"We must stop intervening as if they were criminals: experts call for the decriminalization of mental health

After the case of a man who allegedly committed suicide in his cell at the Bayamón Court, experts stress the importance of sensitive and informed intervention by the authorities.

April 30, 2024 - 12:46 PM

Human rights defenders warn about the risks of intervening violently with a mental health patient in crisis and warn that depriving them of their liberty could worsen their situation.
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticias

The death of a man - by apparent suicide - while he was in a cell at the Bayamon Court last week has once again raised questions about the protocols followed by the authorities to address mental health patients, which should minimize the risks of a person attempting to take his or her life during a crisis.

Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
