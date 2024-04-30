After the case of a man who allegedly committed suicide in his cell at the Bayamón Court, experts stress the importance of sensitive and informed intervention by the authorities.
April 30, 2024 - 12:46 PM
The death of a man - by apparent suicide - while he was in a cell at the Bayamon Court last week has once again raised questions about the protocols followed by the authorities to address mental health patients, which should minimize the risks of a person attempting to take his or her life during a crisis.
