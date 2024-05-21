The PNP and PPD election commissioners expressed their concern about the effect that the reduction in the appropriations proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board may have
May 21, 2024 - 7:10 PM
The PNP and PPD election commissioners expressed their concern about the effect that the reduction in the appropriations proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board may have
May 21, 2024 - 7:10 PM
After the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) notified the government of a nearly $10 million cut in the budget of the State Elections Commission (CEE, in Spanish) for the next fiscal year, the New Progressive Party (PNP, in Spanish) and Popular Democratic Party (PPD, in Spanish) election commissioners warned Monday that such a reduction will directly impact the preparations for the November 5 general election.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: