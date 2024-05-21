Opinión
21 de mayo de 2024
85°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:CEE budget cut of almost $10 million will impact general election preparations

The PNP and PPD election commissioners expressed their concern about the effect that the reduction in the appropriations proposed by the Financial Oversight and Management Board may have

May 21, 2024 - 7:10 PM

PNP Electoral Commissioner Vanessa Santo Domingo stressed that the State Elections Commission is the entity with the expertise to set the budget needed for each electoral event. (david.villafane@gfrmedia.com)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

After the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) notified the government of a nearly $10 million cut in the budget of the State Elections Commission (CEE, in Spanish) for the next fiscal year, the New Progressive Party (PNP, in Spanish) and Popular Democratic Party (PPD, in Spanish) election commissioners warned Monday that such a reduction will directly impact the preparations for the November 5 general election.

Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
