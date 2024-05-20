Opinión
prima:Oversight Board prescribes its recipe for general budget adjustments with cuts to UPR, CEE and municipalities

Some of the items eliminated could be reconsidered under the conditions set by the Financial Oversight and Management Board

May 20, 2024 - 12:25 PM

The budget for the coming fiscal year will total $13.062 billion. In the photo, FOMB Executive Director Robert F. Mujica. (Nahira Montcourt)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the municipalities and the State Elections Committee (CEE) -in the middle of an election year- are some of the entities that will receive a lower budget than the one requested by the government for the 2024-2025 fiscal period, according to the notice of violations that the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) sent to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, in which it lists the items that, to date, have not been justified by the executive branch.

