The University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the municipalities and the State Elections Committee (CEE) -in the middle of an election year- are some of the entities that will receive a lower budget than the one requested by the government for the 2024-2025 fiscal period, according to the notice of violations that the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) sent to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, in which it lists the items that, to date, have not been justified by the executive branch.