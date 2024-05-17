Completing a subspecialty or better working conditions move many abroad, while others remain on the island, even with economic challenges, for their desire to contribute to collective health
Completing a subspecialty or better working conditions move many abroad, while others remain on the island, even with economic challenges, for their desire to contribute to collective health
Following 13 years of university studies, Ana Rosario Santos reached one of her greatest goals this week: to complete her training as an obstetrician-gynecologist. Now, however, she faces the difficult decision of where to establish her medical practice: in Puerto Rico, where she was born and knows her services are needed, or abroad, where job offers abound with higher salaries and attractive working conditions?
