Washington - Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González sent a letter to President Joe Biden this weekend listing her priorities for the island, which include aid in the fight against COVID-19, incentives for manufacturing investment, and the statehood proposal.

In general terms, González, who caucuses with Republicans, asked Biden, a Democrat, to work together to address the disparities Puerto Rico faces in access to social welfare programs.

Biden has announced that he will send Congress the “American Rescue Plan” - nearly $1.9 trillion - aimed at addressing the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus and the health emergency.

In that context, González told Biden that Puerto Rico “has the capacity, workforce, and infrastructure to immediately ramp up domestic pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing in order to address COVID-19 epidemic”.

Commissioner González asked Biden to ensure that Puerto Rico - as in previous Democratic measures - is included in the section proposing $350 million to fiscally assist state and municipal governments.

Congressional Republicans have criticized that section of the bill as a “bailout” for Democratic-controlled governments.González also supported Biden’s proposal to allocate nearly $900 million in food assistance for the island, noting that the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN) is one of the first programs that residents of Puerto Rico “turn to in the wake of an emergency”.

Regarding Biden’s plan to expand and increase the federal Child Dependent Care Credit (CTC) to $3,000 per child and $3,600 per child under 6, González recalled that granting full access to this program for island´s resident is a pending issue in Congress and asked to “make the CTC fully applicable for families in Puerto Rico” under the same conditions it is applicable in other jurisdictions. Federal law only allows Puerto Rico residents who have three or more children access to the program.

In the letter, González also recalled the calls - which Biden supported as a presidential candidate - to find “a permanent funding solution for Puerto Rico´s Medicaid program and end the disparate treatment in attending to the healthcare needs of the Americans living in the island” largely financed by Puerto Rico’s government health plan.

She also called on Biden to address Puerto Rico’s political future, following the November 3 referendum in which 52.5 of voters chose statehood.