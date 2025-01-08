Congressmen Darren Soto and Adriano Espaillat were honored in an event that included a message from Commissioner Pablo José Hernández
Washington D.C. - The Puerto Rican organization Grupo 21 – which this term successfully promoted the appointment of over 40 Puerto Ricans to trusted positions in the U.S. government – celebrated its fourth anniversary with a reception where it honored, among others, Democratic congressmen Darren Soto (Puerto Rican, Florida) and Adriano Espaillat (New York).
