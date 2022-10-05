More than 20 private health industry organizations agreed with Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, to increase pressure on Congress to achieve a long-term solution to Medicaid funding.

They are going to approve something in December, but I wouldn’t want it to be extra,” said Resident Commissioner González, about the efforts to achieve legislation for long term Medicaid funding, which largely finances Vital health, the local program serving nearly 1.5 million people on the island.

González met in her office with representatives of the AARP, Medical, Medicare Products and Medicare Advantage (MMAPA), Hospitals, Community Pharmacies, Clinical Laboratories, Primary Health and Manufacturers Associations, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and the United Retailers Center (CUD), among others.

González and the health industry organizations signed a memorandum of understanding proposing that, after the impact of Hurricane Fiona, Congress approves $5 billion annually under Medicaid for the next two fiscal years, and a 100 percent FMAP instead of the current 76 percent or 55 percent under permanent law.

She recalled that after Hurricane María, Congress appropriated $4.8 billion for Medicaid for two years, with full federal funding.González requested an annual appropriation of about $3.6 billion, with a FMAP of 83 percent between 2025 and 2030.

Resident Commissioner González released the letter she sent to Congressional leadership, dated September 29, including these requests. When Congress reconvenes by mid-November, the 117th Congress will have about 17 days left to session.

Without new legislation, the FMAP will drop on December 16 from the current 76 percent to the 55 percent provided by permanent law. Temporarily, the federal government, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has also granted a 6 percent increase to states and territories.

In September 2021, Joe Biden’s administration decided that a December 2019 law allows for about $3 billion per year to be allocated. But, that is a decision opposed by Republicans, who want the amount of appropriations to be decided in Congress.

Congressional Democrats have supported a $3.6 billion annual appropriation, with 83 percent FMAP and increases in medical services according to inflation.

But, health industry leaders and island officials perceive that Senate Republicans want to limit the extension of the appropriation.

Meanwhile in the US House, the minority has supported a summer 2021 legislation passed in the Energy and Commerce Committee that would allocate less funds than the current funding.

“The precarious fiscal health of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico is no secret,” the Commissioner stated in last week’s letter, addressed to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

González also requested additional funding for the 21 federal community health centers where 86 percent of patients are below the poverty level.

Through the memorandum of understanding, the organizations also support Commissioner Gonzalez’s bills seeking to improve access to Medicare programs and Medicare Advantage reimbursement.

José Acarón, president of AARP, said that good funding for health programs will allow people to “start early” with proper health care and avoid “chronic conditions” for older people.