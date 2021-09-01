Washington - The Democratic majority in the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will seek to introduce language aimed at compensating victims of the U.S. military activity on Vieques tomorrow as part of the gigantic budget reconciliation bill it intends to pass this month.

Draft legislation circulated by the Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona), chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, separates $300 million for a special commissioner to examine existing health-related claims and decide each compensation.

These compensations would be available, according to the bill, from federal fiscal year 2022 through September 2031 to the Municipality of Vieques, immediate family members, or heirs of an individual residing on Isla Nena who has claimed compensation for the consequences of the use of such island for military readiness.

Representative Grijalva has on his agenda advancing the bill by Puerto Rican Democrat Representative Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.), a measure seeking to compensate Vieques residents with up to $110,000 for damage to their health caused by using Vieques as a bombing range and site for military-training exercises for six decades.

Velázquez’s original bill also intends to compensate the municipality of Vieques with medical personnel and necessary resources to “build and operate an advanced trauma center,” including a cancer center and a kidney dialysis unit.

Grijalva had indicated that he would consider Velázquez’s proposal, as she is part of the Democratic majority, although Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, who is a Republican, has an almost identical measure. To meet the requirements of the budget reconciliation bill, the Natural Resources Committee will discuss Thursday a reduced version of Velázquez’s bill, which was also considered for approval last July.

Velázquez said she has been in talks with Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) to advance legislation in the version of the budget reconciliation bill the Senate will consider.

In a 50-50 split Senate - controlled by Democrats since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties - the majority can pass a budget reconciliation bill by avoiding the filibuster rule, which normally requires 60 votes to bring a measure to a final vote.

The Natural Resources Committee legislation to be incorporated into the budget reconciliation bill also includes language from a measure by Commissioner González to study the potential for and authorize offshore wind energy development in the Exclusive Economic Zone adjacent to the five U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

The House majority leadership has asked committee chairs to approve by mid-September their proposals for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, which would include social initiatives such as universal prekindergarten, funding for child care centers, free tuition for two years at community colleges, and making permanent the child tax credit increase.

In total, the section under the Natural Resources Committee represents an investment of $30 billion over 10 years, according to the Democratic majority.

In August, both the Senate and the House - without Republican support - passed the budget resolution which regulates the budget reconciliation. Last Monday, the Natural Resources Committee Republican minority sent a letter to Grijalva asking to postpone Thursday’s voting session. However, the Committee Democratic majority confirmed they will meet tomorrow to consider the measures under its jurisdiction that will be included in the budget reconciliation bill.