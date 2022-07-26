Washington - The U.S. House resumes session today amid growing uncertainty about whether the Democratic leadership will have the votes to pass this week the bill proposing a federal plebiscite in Puerto Rico to vote between statehood, free association, and independence.

After the measure was approved last Wednesday in the Natural Resources Committee, congressional sources told El Nuevo Día that Democrats - who have a 220-211 majority (with four vacancies) in the House - would need about 10 Republicans to pass the bill on the House floor.

But, by the end of last week, estimates indicated that Democrats may need Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer Gonzalez, to get about 15 Republican votes to bring the measure to a final vote this week, another source close to the discussions said over the weekend.

Until last Friday, H.R. 8393 - which passed the committee without the vote of any Republican with full voting rights on the floor, and which is not on the Senate agenda - had five Republican cosponsors, including González, who voted for the legislation in the Natural Resources Committee but cannot vote on the floor.

The day the Natural Resources Committee voted on the measure, U.S. House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Md.) and Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.) said, in separate interviews with El Nuevo Día, that the intention was to schedule the vote on H.R. 8393 before the House recess, which starts this Friday until September 13. Grijalva had indicated that the chances of including H.R. 8393 were Thursday or Friday.

Hoyer did not include the measure on the week’s schedule, even when he expanded the list of initiatives to be considered by the full House on Friday afternoon. However, he did not rule out including other measures and warned representatives that next Friday might end later than usual for closing a week, in this case, the month and summer work.

According to sources, all this uncertainty comes as the Democratic leadership thinks they may lose the vote of several liberals not satisfied with the process and content of the legislation, and even moderates who consider that it is not convenient for their reelection to vote on the measure now, faced with the November midterm elections.

Two sources agreed that there will not be a clear picture of the Democratic leadership’s plans for the legislation before tomorrow, since few federal representatives were aware of the measure when they adjourned last Thursday.

Although the legislation received little U.S. media attention, some conservative media outlets such as Fox News and The Federalist have criticized the access to U.S. citizenship of those born in a first free association agreement or federal grants in a sovereign Puerto Rico.

Hans von Spavovsky, a legal affairs expert, and manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at the conservative Heritage Foundation told Fox News Digital that Puerto Ricans have reflected that they are divided over their political future.

“Having yet another plebiscite is a waste of time and money that could be better spent on the territory trying to remedy its financial problems caused by waste, corruption, and overspending of the territorial government,” said von Spakovsky whose expressions agree with the criticism by Republican members of the Natural Resources Committee.

In the committee’s voting session, Republicans tried to stop the measure, the statehood proposal, sought to include the territory or ‘none of the above as an option and eliminate sections on federal grants under sovereignty and access to U.S. citizenship under free association, among other things.

Pedro Pierluisi, who is close to Hoyer, has reaffirmed that he plans to travel this week to Washington D.C. to be present at the vote if the measure is included on the schedule. However, his spokesperson does not consider the trip a certainty.

“The governor is in constant communication with the Democratic majority leader in the U.S. House and his team, as he wishes to travel to (Washington) D.C. before the vote,” said Sheila Angleró, Pierluisi’s press secretary.

Angleró stated that “if the vote occurs before the House recess, it will take place on Thursday or Friday” this week, so the governor would schedule his trip to the U.S. capital for Wednesday.

When explaining his vote against H.R. 8393 in the Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Jesús “Chuy” García (Illinois) referred to several of the claims made by Ocasio-Cortez. However, he insists that the legislation is “a first step” towards decolonization.