Washington - The Joe Biden administration decided to disburse $6.2 billion in additional Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) funds and is starting the process to remove restrictions imposed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on the disbursement and use of relief funds approved for Puerto Rico following the devastation caused by Hurricane María.

The initial focus is on the $20.223 billion allocated through the CDBG-DR program, of which only $3.270 billion has been disbursed.

The idea is to open the process to ease restrictions imposed by the Donald Trump administration. But, in the face of this new relationship, they have decided to disburse $6.2 billion this week in mitigation projects through the CDBG-DR program, according to a Biden administration official.

“The president has made clear … that it is a priority for his administration to release this funding. We are working to do so. So that is in process,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday about the ·67 billion approved for Puerto Rico after the devastating Hurricane María struck the island. Of that $67 billion, the federal government has disbursed about $23.5 billion.

Another administration spokesperson noted that President Biden “has made it a priority to support Puerto Rico’s long-term recovery and increase its ability to withstand future storms by providing the necessary disaster relief funds the island so urgently needs.”

The $6.2 billion “represents the first step in fulfilling the President’s promise” to deploy federal funds efficiently and eliminate burdensome restrictions unique to Puerto Rico “that limit its access to critical relief funds,” added this spokesperson.

As a presidential candidate, Biden promised to “ensure that Puerto Rico receives the federal disaster reconstruction funding that it urgently needs to support the long-term recovery of Puerto Rico and increase its ability to withstand any future storms”.

In stressing that he would seek to remove restrictions on the use of CDBG-DR funds, Biden said he will “immediately instruct the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and all federal agencies involved in Puerto Rico’s reconstruction to work closely with Puerto Rico and municipal governments to ensure that federal funding is deployed efficiently, effectively, and in full compliance with appropriate laws and regulations”.

Last week, White House officials held a virtual meeting with more than 100 Puerto Rican organizations and Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (New York). In that meeting organized by the Hispanic Federation, they discussed the importance of speeding up the disbursement of reconstruction funds and making the process transparent.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Democratic Representative Darren Soto (Florida) and Ritchie Torres (New York) sent a letter to Biden reminding him of his commitments to the island. During the campaign, Biden said he would develop a dashboard that would provide the people of Puerto Rico with accurate and transparent data on public spending on reconstruction. He also said he would forgive nearly $300 million in FEMA loans to the island’s municipalities.

During the campaign, Biden also said he will “develop a dashboard similar to the one established by the Obama-Biden administration for American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) funding, in order to provide the people of Puerto Rico with accurate and transparent, up-to-date information on public expenditures,” and about the $300 million that FEMA lent to 76 Puerto Rican towns/municipalities under the Community Disaster Loan (CDL) program, he said he “will work to have these loans canceled just as they would be for mainland recipients”.