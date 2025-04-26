A little more than six decades ago, a woman came to Puerto Rico with the idea of finding a place where she could develop her art. Jan D’Esopo, a sculptor, painter and teacher, had visited the Caribbean and fell in love. She wanted to find that place that would allow her to develop her dream. An uncle who had lived on the island was the one who suggested she consider it as an option, but from the moment she set foot on Old San Juan for the first time, D’Esopo knew she didn’t have to look any further.