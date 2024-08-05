Opinión
5 de agosto de 2024
prima:Is the stability of the power grid at risk due to the proliferation of solar panels?

While LUMA Energy executives warn of possible overloading of distribution lines, other experts point to their benefits and the need to invest in upgrades

August 5, 2024 - 2:07 PM

More than 8% of LUMA Energy's customers have installed renewable energy systems, which do not require prior authorization from the system operator. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The proliferation of residential solar generation systems -of which nearly 11,000 were installed in the April-June quarter- has raised concerns among LUMA Energy officials, who believe that, given the fragility of electrical distribution circuits, the injection of additional power from panels and storage batteries could destabilize the grid, contributing to the well-known voltage problems that wreak havoc on household appliances.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
