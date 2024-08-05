While LUMA Energy executives warn of possible overloading of distribution lines, other experts point to their benefits and the need to invest in upgrades
August 5, 2024 - 2:07 PM
The proliferation of residential solar generation systems -of which nearly 11,000 were installed in the April-June quarter- has raised concerns among LUMA Energy officials, who believe that, given the fragility of electrical distribution circuits, the injection of additional power from panels and storage batteries could destabilize the grid, contributing to the well-known voltage problems that wreak havoc on household appliances.
