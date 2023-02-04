Washington – Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer González asked U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Missouri) to support a series of bills that would have an economic impact on Puerto Rico, including one that would give island residents access to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

Of the legislative initiatives González presented to Smith, one was approved in the House last Congress - with Democratic votes - as part of the “Build Back Better” bill. That legislation, however, did not advance in the Senate. This Congress, the House is controlled by Republicans, who currently hold a 222-212 majority with one vacancy.

González met Wednesday with Smith, who took over as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee in January. His committee addresses tax issues and the Medicare program. Yesterday, González issued a press release listing the actions she presented to Smith, there is no information regarding the Republican congressman’s response.

As she has done before, in January, González introduced legislation seeking to extend SSI to Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the Virgin Islands.

In the Vaello Madero case, the U.S. Supreme Court stated that Congress could rationally exclude territories from SSI. Although the Joe Biden Administration has avoided dropping its challenge to the exclusion of residents of Puerto Rico and other territories from SSI, the U.S. government has asked Congress to legislate the issue.

The Social Security Administration “estimates that extending SSI to Puerto Rico would cost approximately. $23 billion over the next ten years”. Most of that cost, $2.27 billion annually, would be to extend it to Puerto Rico.

Resident Commissioner González also presented Smith legislation seeking to extend the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to Puerto Rico. Last congressional session, the Democratic-dominated Congress approved an annual appropriation of $600 million for Puerto Rico’s local EITC. Pedro Pierluisi asked Congress to increase this subsidy by $187 million annually due to the increase in employment on the island.