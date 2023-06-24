New York – Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, today downplayed that the United Nations Committee on Decolonization approved a new resolution reaffirming Puerto Rico’s inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

For Commissioner González, those seeking to turn Puerto Rico into the 51st state should focus on Congress.

“As a U.S. territory and under the U.S. Constitution, it is Congress—not the United Nations, and certainly not a Committee made up of authoritarian regimes like Communist China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia, and Venezuela—that has the ultimate responsibility to address Puerto Rico’s political status,” González said in a press release.

The resolution was adopted by consensus in the Decolonization Committee, composed of 29 countries.

Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, and Venezuela proposed the resolution with clear statements in favor of Puerto Rico’s independence.

The measure was supported by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which includes 33 countries, and the Non-Aligned Movement, which brings together some 120 nations.

The Pedro Pierluisi administration - Commissioner González considers to challenge him for the New Progressive Party (PNP) gubernatorial candidacy in the 2024 elections - testified before the Decolonization Committee on Thursday. Pierluisi´s representative was Secretary of State Omar Marrero, who request that the resolution also recognize statehood as a right.

As has happened in 41 previous hearings, the committee reaffirmed Puerto Rico’s self-determination and any claim to independence as rights.

Despite the Decolonization Committee resolutions, the case of Puerto Rico has not returned to the United Nations General Assembly as a separate issue since the United States was exempted from reporting on the island in 1953.

Congress, meanwhile, has never offered Puerto Rico anything other than recognition of the Commonwealth Constitution as an unincorporated territory of the United States.

Commissioner González noted in her press release that the House - under a Democratic majority - approved last December, one week before the end of the 117th Congress, to regulate a federal plebiscite that would offer Puerto Rico statehood, independence, and sovereignty in free association.

A similar bill was introduced this session by Democratic Representative Raúl Grijalva (Ariz.), minority leader of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee. A total of 71 Democrats have cosponsored the bill this Congress, including Grijalva.

The measure, however, does not have the support of the Republican leadership and is only co-sponsored by six Republicans, including Commissioner González.

“Time and time again, Puerto Ricans have made it abundantly clear through our votes, in fair and democratic elections—something these nations should take a page from—that we want to join our fellow Americans on an equal footing as a full-fledged State of the Union. I’m confident that when the time comes, voters in Puerto Rico will ratify our desire for statehood and full equality as American citizens,” said Commissioner González.

The UN Decolonization Committee is composed of Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Chile, China, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Fiji, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Russian Federation, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sierra Leone, Syria, East Timor, Tunisia, Tanzania, and Venezuela.

“Why don’t they call on Russia to end its unprovoked, inhumane, and illegal invasion into Ukraine?,” asked Commissioner González in her press release, referring to the proponents of the resolution and an invasion that has been condemned by the UN General Assembly.