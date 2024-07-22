The president announced his decision after his poor performance in June’s debate against Donald Trump, and the vice president said she will seek to win the Democratic presidential nomination
July 22, 2024 - 1:24 AM
The president announced his decision after his poor performance in June’s debate against Donald Trump, and the vice president said she will seek to win the Democratic presidential nomination
July 22, 2024 - 1:24 AM
Washington D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his decision not to run for re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, after her fitness to serve for the next four years was questioned, falling behind in the polls and amid continued calls from Democratic Party leaders for her to withdraw her candidacy.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: