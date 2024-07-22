Opinión
22 de julio de 2024
78°nubes dispersas
prima:Joe Biden drops his bid for reelection to the U.S. presidency and endorses Kamala Harris

The president announced his decision after his poor performance in June’s debate against Donald Trump, and the vice president said she will seek to win the Democratic presidential nomination

July 22, 2024 - 1:24 AM

President Joe Biden. (ALLISON JOYCE)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday announced his decision not to run for re-election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate, after her fitness to serve for the next four years was questioned, falling behind in the polls and amid continued calls from Democratic Party leaders for her to withdraw her candidacy.

