Washington, D.C. - President Joe Biden supports the idea of calling for a new referendum in Puerto Rico and legislating the island’s access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI), his Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, said yesterday.

“The President supports a referendum in Puerto Rico for the people of Puerto Rico deciding the path forward. On D.C. statehood, he certainly supports and has long supported,” Psaki answered when asked about statehood proposals for the island and the U.S. capital.

During yesterday’s briefing, a reporter asked Psaki where the President stands since there “seems to be a split in the Latino delegation on the Hill about statehood or some other type of process for Puerto Rico.”

Democratic Congressman Darren Soto and Resident Commissioner Jenniffer Gonzalez introduced a bill on Tuesday proposing Puerto Rico’s admission as a state if the island’s voters support it in a new “statehood yes-or-no” referendum. Under that measure, the President would have to proclaim the island’s admission no later than 12 months after a result in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, New York, have pushed the idea of linking Congress to a Status Convention that the island’s government decides to convene.

Six days after the November 3 referendum in Puerto Rico, Biden kept his campaign promise to promote a fair and binding status process for the island in coordination with representatives of “each” of the alternatives, another spokesperson said back then.

When he presented his plan for Puerto Rico in September 2020, Biden also said that, on a personal level, he believes statehood is the best alternative for the island to achieve equality within the federal government.

At a time when Puerto Rico is amid a debt restructuring process and subject to the PROMESA Act, which would keep a Fiscal Oversight Board on the island until at least June 2025, the chances of advancing status legislation are uphill, particularly in the Senate.

Pedro Pierluisi said in a tweet that Psaki’s statements are consistent with the pro-statehood bill.

Pierluisi stated that President Biden “proposes a referendum authorized by Congress to ratify the desire of Puerto Ricans for Puerto Rico to become a state”.

Meanwhile, former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá considered that the White House is making a clear distinction between Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., by indicating that a new referendum is necessary on the island and by unequivocally supporting statehood for the residential area of the federal capital.

On February 18, former governors Acevedo Vilá, Sila María Calderón, and Alejandro García Padilla, all of them representing the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), urged Biden in a letter to initiate, as promised in the campaign, a self-determination process offering representatives of all status options to participate.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that they will bring a pro-statehood bill for Washington D.C. to a vote again in 2021, although the measure, which does not have the support of Republicans, is not expected to advance in the Senate.

Opponents of statehood for Washington D.C. question the constitutionality of its admission as a state. A bill about the federal capital does not require a new vote.

Although Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) insisted that the 52.5 percent that statehood won last November is not enough to advance that status alternative, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Raúl Grijalva, plans to debate the issue of the island’s political future at a hearing soon.

Support for SSI

On the other hand, Psaki said that the White House will approve legislation seeking to include Puerto Rico in the SSI program, which can also be very complicated in a 50-50 divided Senate and that maintains the filibuster rule, which normally requires 60 votes to bring a measure to a final vote.

But Psaki left it up to the U.S. Justice Department to explain the decision to keep alive, before the U.S. Supreme Court, the challenge to the decision of the federal First Circuit Court of Appeals in the Vaello Madero case, which opened the door to SSI and could represent some $1.8 billion annually in Puerto Rico.

Psaki stressed that President Biden supports the inclusion of Puerto Rico’s full access to the Child Dependent Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), as approved by the U.S. House, in the coronavirus plan.

" And the President has been clear, and he was on the campaign, that he and his administration will focus on the needs of Puerto Rico and its residents.

We have been working — we have worked with Congress to address parity in two critical areas via the American Rescue Plan, representing an initial step forward in the administration’s Puerto Rico policy. In the plan, Puerto Rico will have parity in terms of the child tax credit, which I know is of big concern, and the earned income tax credit, which have been key efforts to reduce poverty and support working families,” Psaki added.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to review, as requested in August 2020 by the Donald Trump administration, the First Circuit Court of Appeals decision that opens the door for Puerto Rico residents to access the SSI program.

Besides, the Biden administration maintained last Thursday, the same position of the Trump administration in another case, in which a federal judge William Young, assigned to San Juan Federal Court, declared that excluding Puerto Rico from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), SSI and the Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) for prescription drugs through Medicare Part D was unconstitutional.

Young’s decision was directed to order immediate access to the SNAP, SSI, and LIS programs for nine plaintiffs in the Peña Martínez v. Department of Health case.