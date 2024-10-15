Opinión
15 de octubre de 2024
85°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
Juan Dalmau’s wife hospitalized after suffering brain hemorrhage

The PIP gubernatorial candidate informed that he will suspend his public appearances due to the family emergency

15 de octubre de 2024 - 8:44 AM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
Dalmau has informed that his wife will undergo surgery this Tuesday. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Keila López Alicea
Por Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

Editor’s note: Don’t miss a single detail regarding the 2024 elections in Puerto Rico. Visit our special site to stay informed and sign up for the Pulso Político newsletter here.

RELACIONADAS

Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and Alianza de País gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau announced Tuesday morning that he will pause his public appearances due to the hospitalization of his wife, Griselle Morales, after she suffered a health mishap.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

“Yesterday, Monday afternoon, our family was shaken by an unexpected and serious event. My wife Griselle suffered an acute cerebral (subarachnoid) hemorrhage. She was emergency hospitalized and is in the intensive care unit. Today, Tuesday, she will undergo surgery,” he said in written statements.

Dalmau indicated that, given the situation, he will not attend a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, nor will he participate in a debate between the gubernatorial candidates organized by the TeleOnce television channel.

“At this moment my soul, my heart and all my attention is with my wife and my children Gabriel and Sofia. Our family puts Griselle’s health in God’s hands. I thank you for your prayers, solidarity and good wishes at this time,” Dalmau said.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

