Federal Judge Pedro A. Delgado Hernández accepted the agreement between Julia Keleher and the federal prosecution. In the agreement, the former Education secretary pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Through an order issued on Tuesday, the judge said that, after reviewing the agreement between the defendant and the prosecution, he validated the sentencing terms stipulated in the plea bargain, which means that Keleher faces six months in prison and one year in supervised release that includes home detention.

In addition, the agreement, disclosed at a hearing on June 8, establishes that Keleher will have to pay a fine of $21,000, an amount equivalent to the benefits the former official received as part of the fraud scheme for which she was charged.

Judge Delgado Hernández scheduled the sentencing hearing against Keleher for December 17, at 1:30 p.m.

The federal judicial process against Keleher began on July 9, 2019, when she was arrested along with seven other people close to the administration of former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

According to a grand jury indictment, Keleher promoted the subcontracting of an assistant in the Education Department, through the firm Colón & Ponce, and later, through the company BDO Puerto Rico, by inflating the total amount of those companies’ contracts with the agency, even though, in the original agreements, subcontracting was prohibited.

Keleher initially faced 11 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, and identity theft, but the indictment was reduced to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud following a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Without a plea agreement approved, the former Education Secretary would have faced up to 20 years in prison for the 11 counts against her.