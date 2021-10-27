Washington D. C. - After arriving on the First Circuit Court of Appeals, Judge Gustavo Gelpí stressed the importance of having, again a Puerto Rican voice in the court that reviews the decisions of the Federal Court of San Juan.

“Seats have been created over the years so that each district is represented...I think I can contribute a lot to any panel, whether it is a case from Puerto Rico or a case from Massachusetts or a case from Maine,” Gelpí said in a Zoom interview with El Nuevo Día, from San Juan.

Only two Puerto Ricans have been judges on the Boston First Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, the forum that reviews decisions by the district courts of Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Gelpí, 55, has just filled the vacancy left in October 2020 when Puerto Rican judge Juan Torruella, who was one of his mentors and served 36 years on the First Circuit, died.

Until last week, Gelpí was the presiding judge of the U.S. District Court in San Juan. He brings to Boston his experience as a public defender, Puerto Rico attorney general, trial lawyer, and judge.

Nominated last May by President Joe Biden, the U.S. Senate - amid a growing partisan polarization and 50-50 divided- confirmed him last May 18 with a 52-41 vote, only four Republican votes in favor.

When he was appointed federal district judge by former President George W. Bush, the Senate approved his nomination unanimously.

“I would have preferred that it were unanimous, but as they say, the last one to graduate from medical school is a doctor. I was able to be confirmed,” said Gelpí, who considered his confirmation an honor he shares “with all Puerto Ricans” on the island and in the diaspora.

Gelpí said he was proud of the support he received from Puerto Rican government authorities, former governors, Popular Democratic Party (PPD) and New Progressive Party (PNP) leaders, the local Bar Association, and the Federal Bar Association, among other sectors.

Senate Republicans criticized him for having academically denounced the racist jurisprudence of the Insular Cases and for stating in a Medicaid case, more than a decade ago, that Puerto Rico had been de facto incorporated by the U.S. government.

Under the Insular Cases doctrine of the early 1900s, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory that belongs to, but is not part of, the United States, and is not on a path to statehood.

Mike Lee (R-Utah) implied that Gelpí might want to push for statehood from his seat.

Gelpí said the criticism is part of the political process of confirmation and noted that despite opposition from many Republicans, the voting process on the Senate floor did not find obstacles.

“As a judge one is not here to do political work. And one of the things I remember (saying) at the hearing is that the Constitution is clear that it is Congress that admits new states. We are not elected officials, we are not making public policy. My role is very limited to those controversies that come before me or now before the court,” he said.

Regarding the theory he had that Puerto Rico had been incorporated, Gelpí said that after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Sánchez Valle case - which in June 2016 determined that Congress is the ultimate source of power for Puerto Rico - he has stated, even in court decisions, that “you had to look at everything differently.”

Judge Gelpí avoided commenting on what would represent overturning the Insular Cases doctrine, considering that it is an issue raised in the ‘United States v. Vaello Madero’ case, now before the U.S. Supreme Court and that may also be under discussion in the First Circuit.

But, during his confirmation process, he stated that even if that doctrine were overturned, Puerto Rico would still be subject to the plenary powers of Congress under the U.S. Constitution’s territorial clause.

In the Vaello Madero case, which will go to a U.S. Supreme Court hearing on November 9, Gelpí, as a district judge, ruled that the exclusion of Puerto Rico residents from the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program is unconstitutional since it violates the equal protection of the laws.

The First Circuit, which has a more comprehensive case pending, confirmed Gelpí's decision, prompting the U.S. government to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Where does the argument that some federal program does not involve violating the constitutional equal protection of the laws clause, end, Gelpí was asked.

“(Vaello) is a case involving one person that the government sued and it is resolved on a case-by-case basis,” Gelpí responded.

As he left the San Juan federal court, Gelpí recalled what late attorney Gustavo del Toro told him that a district judge “has more power than a captain on the high seas.” “In the District Court...I made my decisions. Now my decisions are made in panels of three or sometimes the full court, which is six judges,” Gelpí said.

The judge joins next week the First Circuit, which resolves urgent petitions and motions. In December, he will begin hearing new cases on the court’s panels.

Gelpí will occupy Torruella’s office in Old San Juan, where the late judge’s former desk will remain. In Boston, although he was assigned another office, he will also use a desk that belonged to Torruella.

Gelpí expresses he is particularly proud to replace Torruella. “It brings up a lot of emotion because he was a person I knew since I was a child. He did a job (in the First Circuit) that…there are no words to describe his job, magnanimous,” he said.

When he starts his new job, Gelpí will stop teaching law for a few semesters. “I have to focus on work,” he said, commenting that he has also stopped attending basketball games because he sees too many fans without masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. That is why he said, “Judge Gelpí will not be seen on a basketball court”.