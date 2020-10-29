When U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris of California as his vice-presidential running mate they began to make history.

Senator Harris is the first Black woman to be nominated for a presidential ticket by a major party -the Democratic Party- in U.S. history.

The 56-year-old lawyer also became the first woman of Indian and Jamaican descent to run for national office.

Harris' nomination not only made history but also brought healing opportunities. From her seat in the U.S. Senate, Harris and other 26 candidates participated in the Democratic presidential primaries and she was a rival who sharply criticized Biden.

But after Biden won the race and chose Harris as his running mate with a mission to get Donald Trump out of the White House together, those rivalries that arose during the primaries faded away and their visions began to meet.

Puerto Rico seems to be among those issues that Biden and Harris share. In an interview with El Nuevo Día, Ms. Harris generously responded written questions complementing Biden’s proposals for the island on economic development, recovery, debt, and the Oversight Board, adding her style, her professional background, and her own experiences.

1. In his plan for Puerto Rico, Vice President Joe Biden promises to set up an interagency working group on Puerto Rico reporting directly to the Office of the President. This is not the first time it has been done, both President Clinton and Obama did it, with very limited success. What is going to be different this time, as vice president what would your role be in this working group if you get elected?

Joe and I believe that Puerto Rico, and the more than 3 million American citizens who call it home, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. As part of our plan for recovery, renewal, and respect for Puerto Rico, we will create a federal working group to make sure the Island has all the federal resources and technical support it needs. In contrast to past efforts, this working group will be modeled after the Federal Detroit Interagency Working Group in the Obama-Biden Administration, which successfully worked hand-in-hand with local officials, agencies, and nonprofits to bring a government-wide focus on aiding the community. Similarly, the working group for Puerto Rico will be led by a point person who will report directly to the President and include advisers designated by federal agencies, ensuring that the Island is an Administration-wide priority. This will be coupled with a federal commitment to support a full recovery, rebuild infrastructure in accordance with modern standards, and invest in economic initiatives and support for families, relief from unsustainable debt, and resources to expand access to a quality education and workforce development. In the Senate, I fought for Puerto Rico to get the resources to rebuild and recover. And as Vice President, I will be a governing partner to Joe Biden, as we put Puerto Rico on a path to recovery and long-term prosperity.

2. The Biden campaign has talked about a $300 billion nationwide plan to invest in the manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. What would your role be as vice president to see that Puerto Rico’s long established pharma and bio pharma industries have a fair shot at the plan?

Joe and I have a plan to ensure that the future is “Made in America” by all of America’s workers—that includes a historic investment in innovation and manufacturing. By investing $300 billion in innovation, we will help create jobs in industries from health, medicine and biotechnology to clean energy and telecommunications. We will increase investments in direct federal research and development through federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health and offer competitive capital financing for small businesses working with cutting-edge technologies, helping grow leading industries across our country, including in Puerto Rico. We’ll also make a significant investment in our education system, especially Minority Serving Institutions like the University of Puerto Rico and workforce training programs that help connect young adults with leading research centers and businesses, which will open up opportunities for young Puerto Ricans while accelerating innovation on the Island.

3. Since Hurricane María, you have been a strong advocate for Puerto Rico, especially in addressing the structural issues of poverty and lack of federal funding. What made you come out so strong in favor of Puerto Rico?

Over the last four years alone, the people of Puerto Rico have faced Hurricanes Irma and María, an earthquake, and now this pandemic, as well as economic challenges even before this virus struck. And the Trump Administration held up the congressionally appropriated aid that Puerto Rico needed to rebuild. In November 2017, shortly after Hurricane María struck, I visited Puerto Rico to bear witness to the devastation. The pain and suffering I saw was the result of the Trump Administration’s malpractice.

And, even now after years of hardship, thousands are still living with blue tarps as roofs, the aftermath of the hurricane’s aftermath haunts survivors, and a devastated economy has forced so many to leave the Island and their families. Like Joe Biden, I believe we cannot wait to address the unequal treatment of the American citizens who call the Island home. The reason I stand strongly with the people of Puerto Rico is simple: I stand strongly on the side of treating all Americans with dignity and respect.

4. In his plan for Puerto Rico, Vice President Biden promises full access to nutrition assistance and to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, what can you do as vice president to make sure that happens?

Even before the pandemic, about 1 in 3 adults in Puerto Rico have been at risk of hunger and 4 in 10 have been living in poverty. But while the people of Puerto Rico deserve the same nutrition support and SSI benefits as those living in our states, they do not have equal access to these critical benefits. A federal court recently ruled that residents of Puerto Rico should be eligible for the Supplemental Security Income (SSI), but the Trump Administration has appealed the ruling. As Vice President, I will stand with Joe Biden, and ensure that those living in Puerto Rico have the nutrition, economic, and other support they need and deserve.

5. How would it be possible to clarify the mission and tasks of the Board, to audit the debt and to harmonize the austerity measures with the difficult economic reality of the Island, without legislation, given the fact that the Board will continue to have a majority of Republican appointees?

Joe and I believe that Puerto Rico needs relief from unsustainable debt and that, in light of current conditions, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) needs a meaningful shift in approach. That starts with reversing the policy of fiscal austerity, including protecting the economic well-being of families and pensioners, and making sure that the people of Puerto Rico and their elected representatives have a say in resolving Puerto Rico’s fiscal challenges. Joe has a record of bringing people together across difficult divides and working to find solutions. It’s who he is. We saw it in his leadership in our last economic crisis when he led the implementation of the Recovery Act, and we saw him bringing Republicans and wavering Democrats to the table on health reform. He is uniquely suited for this moment to help Puerto Rico and our whole country heal and move forward together.

6. How is the Biden and Harris administration going to help Puerto Rico on workforce development and public education? Talk about your plans for helping single working and non-working women head of families.

Joe and I know that expanding access to quality education and career opportunities is essential to Puerto Rico’s future. Our plan will mean more than $1.2 billion for Puerto Rico under Title I education funding, nearly $300 million to support students with disabilities, and significant funding for school infrastructure and construction. Our plan also invests in community colleges and universities to ensure that every student has the opportunity to earn college credit or a workforce credential in high school. And we’ll increase investment in Minority Serving Institutions, like the University of Puerto Rico. We are also focused on making sure that residents of Puerto Rico have quality, family-sustaining jobs coming out of an improved educational and training system. We will ensure that the Stafford Act’s preferences for local funding for local recovery are followed, and that federal agencies are giving additional incentives to provide contracts to Puerto Rican businesses. My mother raised my sister Maya and me mostly on her own. And Joe was a single dad after he lost his wife and daughter in a tragic car accident. So we know how hard single parents work for their families. We will help parents balance work and family by investing in universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and make sure that no families earning less than 1.5 times the median income have to pay more than 7% of their income for childcare. We’ll make sure that all workers have access to paid family and medical leave and sick days. And at a time when Latinas earn just 53 cents for every dollar paid to a white, non-Hispanic man, we’ll close the gap between what women and men earn by increasing the minimum wage, raising wages in jobs held mostly by women like home care and child care, strengthening non-discrimination enforcement, and ensuring that more workers have the chance to join a union.

7. In your personal case, there are a lot of “firsts” if the Biden/Harris ticket prevails: first woman vice president, first black woman vice president, first Indian and Jamaican (Caribbean) descendent elected to the White House. What kind of message is Kamala Harris sending to the world if you get elected in this time and age?

My mother always said to me, “Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you’re not the last.” That is the kind of person and leader I have always tried to be, whether by mentoring other women, especially women of color, or by making sure I’m using my voice to speak up for those who have been left out of the halls of power. The generations of women on whose shoulders I stand understood that the way to make lasting change is to lift as you climb. And if I have the honor of serving as Vice President, I will challenge young women, people of color, and all young people to believe in their potential to do great things. Because for all the divisions in our politics, my own life shows we are still a country where people of all backgrounds can serve our communities and country and make a difference in the lives of others.

8. They say you are a pretty good salsa dancer and that you love to cook Indian food, is that true?

I’ll tell you, I do love to cook. And I love cooking for my family. Our tradition has been to have Sunday dinner, and I make everything from roast chicken to pasta bolognese. When it comes to Indian food, I make Biryani from scratch, and the Jamaican dish I cook most often is rice and peas - it’s comfort food.