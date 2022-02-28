💬See comments
Washington, D.C. – During the first year of the Pedro Pierluisi administration, companies hired to lobby for Puerto Rico spent nearly $1 million lobbying in Congress, according to their reports.
Monday, February 28, 2022 - 4:54 p.m.
