LUMA Energy acknowledges that the Santa Isabel transformer had not received maintenance since 2019 and not 10 months ago

A LUMA Energy report from July 1st acknowledges the problems caused for customers in the southern region by the unavailability of the 100 and 200 transmission lines, complications that have been exacerbated since the beginning of June, when the catastrophic failure of the transformer at the Useras substation in Santa Isabel, which has not yet been replaced, occurred.

---

Among other elements, the company indicated that the transformer - designed to handle voltages of 115 and 38 kilovolts (kV) - had not received maintenance since 2019 due to the impossibility of transferring loads to other lines. In that sense, the document contradicts the information provided by LUMA, in a press conference on June 6, when they alleged that the equipment had received maintenance “10 months ago”.

The report was released Tuesday following an order from Puerto Rico Energy Review Officer (NEPR) Gerardo Flores, who is leading the investigation into the incident and the consortium’s response to the emergency caused by the failure.

According to the order, Flores recommended that the NEPR commissioners impose a $5,000 fine on LUMA for failing to comply with part of the information request issued last week, after it was learned that the replacement transformer transported by sea and land from Caguas, at a cost of almost $4 million, had not passed the required tests.

LUMA's million-dollar transformer trip that ended in "equipment failure". (David Villafañe)

In the report, LUMA states that between June 1 and 3, there were three major outages related to faults in the Useras transformer, including one that left almost 64,000 customers without service after damage to the 4800 transmission line, which reaches Santa Isabel from Cayey.

“The 38 kilovolt (kV) line from the Santa Isabel transmission center to the Santa Isabel sectionalizer is not completed as designed to connect to the 100″ line, the 62-page document states.

“The 115/38 kV transformer, at Santa Isabel, did not receive maintenance since 2019, since loads cannot be transferred. This transformer was operating practically at maximum capacity,” the document adds about the equipment that suffered the catastrophic failure, prior to indicating that the 4800/8500 line, between Cayey and Santa Isabel, “cannot sustain all the loads of the Santa Isabel area.”

To date, LUMA has not submitted a repair project for lines 100 and 200 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), although it has publicly estimated that the work would cost $192 million.

Mayor of Maunabo: "This transformer won't move from here!" (Captura)

According to the report on July 1, LUMA still expected to be able to interconnect the transformer moved from Caguas by mid-July. After the faults were detected, the consortium reported that it would look for another transformer in Maunabo, but Mayor Ángel Lafuente has opposed the removal of the equipment from the substation in that town and, at the moment, the company has not specified whether it would consider another alternative or wait to reach an agreement with the municipal executive.

New fine arrives

The fine that Flores, a former appeals court judge, recommended to the NEPR is related to LUMA’s failure to provide an answer regarding the “processes and protocols” it implemented when testing the transformer transferred from Caguas.

“Regarding the failure to provide the information requested in the third information request, LUMA alleged that, although it worked diligently to obtain, confirm and validate the requested information, it needed an additional 24 hours to complete and submit the response to said request. In view (of) LUMA’s notice that the testing was conducted in accordance with existing ‘processes and protocols,’ we find no good cause for its failure to comply,” Tuesday’s order stated.

The information request is part of a group of 17 requests filed by Flores.

On Friday, LUMA alleged, in a public communication, that in initial tests, the transformer had been “successfully energized,” but that in “subsequent tests,” before attempting to interconnect it to the grid, “the equipment failed due to an internal problem.”

“The examining officer will recommend to the Energy Bureau the imposition of a $5,000 fine for this non-compliance because, as indicated by LUMA in its press release, these are industry standard processes and protocols that should have been available and were allegedly used,” abounded Flores’ order, which required LUMA to submit copies of the protocols on or before 11:00 a.m. this Wednesday.

At the time of this publication, the investigation file on the NEPR website did not reflect that LUMA had submitted the protocol or that additional orders had been issued.

Although LUMA complied with the 16 additional requests by Monday’s deadline, the company requested that the NEPR grant it confidential treatment, even though Flores’ July 11 order stipulated that the information would not be subject to this type of claim. In response, Flores granted LUMA until Thursday to present its legal arguments.

The controversy between LUMA and the NEPR is being settled in the midst of the ninth official visit of U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to Puerto Rico, who on Wednesday visited communities in Loíza and Arecibo. On Thursday, Granholm will visit Santa Isabel, continuing the effort to advance the program to install solar systems in the homes of vulnerable families, funded by a $440 million allocation from the Department of Energy.

Earlier in July, the NEPR had imposed a $25,000 per day penalty on LUMA for failing to deliver, on schedule, a short-term improvement plan in response to the June 12 mass outage that left 350,000 customers without service. However, the penalty was vacated after the company delivered the document on July 10.

On the other hand, the NEPR has not commented on LUMA’s request to extend, until May 2025, the deadline for submitting its revision to the Integrated Resource Plan, after alleged failures with the system for modeling future scenarios prevented it from meeting the deadline that expired on June 28.

