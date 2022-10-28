Washington - LUMA Energy said they submitted documents requested by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on October 11. The Committee asked for information about how the company had prepared for Hurricane Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico last month.

The Committee confirmed they received the documents and indicated that talks with the consortium continue.

“We have received a response from LUMA regarding our request for information and we are also participating in briefings with them,” said a spokeswoman for the Committee, which had requested the information on or before October 14.

Among other things, the Committee’s leadership demanded LUMA explain the seven electricity bill increases approved over the past year and a half, the resiliency technologies it plans to adopt, the funds it has received from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and what reliability benchmarks it must achieve to provide service to the people.

For the consortium, which has been criticized by the Democratic majority in Congress, the information details “the accomplishments achieved by the over 3,000 men and women” working for LUMA.

By press time last night, it was unclear whether all the information requested by the Committee had been provided.