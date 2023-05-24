LUMA Energy has not answered how many estimated consumption bills they process each month or who is in charge of reading the remote meters.
LUMA Energy has not answered how many estimated consumption bills they process each month or who is in charge of reading the remote meters. (Shutterstock)

Puerto Rico House will seek to prohibit LUMA Energy or any entity in charge of billing electric energy from charging customers for mistakes or billing estimates that date back more than 120 days.

💬See comments