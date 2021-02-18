Washington - Puerto Rico Supreme Court Chief Justice Maite Oronoz Rodríguez has been included in the list of candidates that the Joe Biden administration is considering to fill the vacancy left in the First Circuit Court of Appeals when Judge Juan Torruella died, sources in Washington and San Juan confirmed.

”She is a strong contender,” said one of the Democratic sources in Washington, who confirmed the approach made by the Biden administration to Oronoz Rodríguez.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has already begun the process of examining the judge’s record.

Upon confirmation that Oronoz Rodríguez is under consideration for the vacancy in the First Circuit, a spokesman said the judge “is focused on her work leading the Puerto Rico judicial branch and will not comment on that issue at this time”.

Gustavo Gelpi, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, and the senior staff attorney of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Adriel Cepeda Derieux have also been considered.

PUBLICIDAD

Analyst Carlos Díaz Olivo said he also has information that Oronoz Rodríguez is a strong contender for the vacancy on the court that reviews appeals from federal district courts in Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

For Díaz Olivo, Oronoz Rodriguez’s nomination makes sense in political terms. “You have a Democratic president who seeks diversity, an LGBTQ community Latina woman. It’s an appointment that falls perfectly in line,” Díaz Olivo said.

If Oronoz Rodríguez were to be selected for the First Circuit seat, there would then be two vacancies on the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.

With a divided government, Government Pedro Pierluisi and the Popular Democratic Party (PDP) legislative leadership could negotiate the candidates for those vacancies. Díaz Olivo said Pierluisi could also opt for a new chief justice of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court who would be acceptable to the opposition.

An example could be Associate Justice Luis Estrella, appointed by then-Governor Luis Fortuño, but who has demonstrated independence.

Torruella, who died at the end of October, was the first Puerto Rican on the Boston Circuit Court of Appeals.